Advances in Ecological Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120139149, 9780080566986

Advances in Ecological Research, Volume 14

1st Edition

Serial Editors: A. Macfadyen E.D. Ford
eBook ISBN: 9780080566986
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1984
Page Count: 245
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
198.00
168.30
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
245
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080566986

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

A. Macfadyen Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Biological and Environmental Studies, New University of Ulster, Coleraine, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland

E.D. Ford Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Terrestrial Ecology, Bush Estate, Penicuik, Midlothian, Scotland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.