Advances in Ecological Research, Volume 30
1st Edition
Contributors to Volume 30. Preface. The Mineral Nutrition of Wild Plants Revisited: A Re-evaluation of Processes and Patterns. Co-evolution of Mycorrhizal Symbionts and their Hosts to Metal-contaminated Environments. Estimates of the Annual Net Carbon and Water Exchange of Forests: The EUROFLUX Methodology. The Cost of Living: Field Metabolic Rates of Small Mammals. Manipulative Field Experiments in Animal Ecology: Do They Promise More Than They Can Deliver? Fractal Properties of Habitat and Patch Structure in Benthic Ecosystems. Cumulative List of Titles. Index.
The six reviews in this latest issue of Advances in Ecological Research cover a broad spectrum of ecology, from micro-patterns and processes, to the ecophysiology of the individual organism, to forest-scale processes. Topics covered include the possible evolutionary forces that have shaped particular strategies, and the potential and limitations for techniques in ecology, such as fractal geometry, field experiments and eddy co-variance measures. Despite this diversity of topics, there are plenty of points of contact and cross-reference.
Research-level ecologists in academia and industry.
- No. of pages:
- 430
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 10th December 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080567143
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Without exception the papers are well and attractively written and together constitute an important and stimulating contribution to the modern science of ecology." @source:--NATURE @qu:"This series should certainly serve as an effective means of keeping abreast of the major advances in this challenging and growing field." @source:--PHYTOLOGIA
Alastair Fitter Serial Volume Editor
University of York, U.K.
Dave Raffaelli Serial Volume Editor
University of Aberdeen, U.K.