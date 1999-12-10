Advances in Ecological Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120139309, 9780080567143

Advances in Ecological Research, Volume 30

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Alastair Fitter Dave Raffaelli
eBook ISBN: 9780080567143
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th December 1999
Page Count: 430
Table of Contents

Contributors to Volume 30. Preface. The Mineral Nutrition of Wild Plants Revisited: A Re-evaluation of Processes and Patterns. Co-evolution of Mycorrhizal Symbionts and their Hosts to Metal-contaminated Environments. Estimates of the Annual Net Carbon and Water Exchange of Forests: The EUROFLUX Methodology. The Cost of Living: Field Metabolic Rates of Small Mammals. Manipulative Field Experiments in Animal Ecology: Do They Promise More Than They Can Deliver? Fractal Properties of Habitat and Patch Structure in Benthic Ecosystems. Cumulative List of Titles. Index.

Description

The six reviews in this latest issue of Advances in Ecological Research cover a broad spectrum of ecology, from micro-patterns and processes, to the ecophysiology of the individual organism, to forest-scale processes. Topics covered include the possible evolutionary forces that have shaped particular strategies, and the potential and limitations for techniques in ecology, such as fractal geometry, field experiments and eddy co-variance measures. Despite this diversity of topics, there are plenty of points of contact and cross-reference.

Readership

Research-level ecologists in academia and industry.

Details

No. of pages:
430
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080567143

About the Serial Volume Editors

Alastair Fitter Serial Volume Editor

University of York, U.K.

Dave Raffaelli Serial Volume Editor

University of Aberdeen, U.K.

