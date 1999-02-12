Advances in Ecological Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120139286, 9780080567129

Advances in Ecological Research, Volume 28

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Alastair Fitter Dave Raffaelli
eBook ISBN: 9780080567129
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120139286
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th February 1999
Page Count: 224
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
20300.00
17255.00
217.23
184.65
140.00
119.00
235.00
199.75
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
135.00
114.75
198.00
168.30
220.00
187.00
20300.00
17255.00
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

A. R. McLeod and S. P. Long, Free-air Carbon Dioxide Enrichment (FACE) in Global Change Research: A Review. Scott J. Goetz and S. D. Prince, Modeling Terrestrial Carbon Exchange and Storage: Evidence and Implications of Functional Convergence in Light Use Efficiency. Gerard P. Closs, Stephen R. Balcombe, and Michael J. Shirley, Generalist Predators, Interaction Strength, and Food Web Stability. W. S. C. Gurney, S. P. Blythe, and T. K. Stokes, Delays, Demography and Cycles: A Forensic Study. H. Jochen Schenk, Ragan M. Callaway, and Bruce E. Mahall, Spatial Root Segregation: Are Plants Territorial? Tom M. Blackburn and Kevin J. Gaston, The Relationship Between Animal Abundance and Body Size: A Review of the Mechanisms.

Description

This volume contains papers highlighting the diverse interests of modern ecologists. Areas covered range from modeling terrestrial carbon exchange and storage to the relationship between animal abundance and body size. Other papers address the free-air carbon dioxide enrichment in global change research; generalist predators, interaction strength, and food web stability; delays, demography, and cycles; and spatial root segregation. This volume is essential for all ecologists.

Readership

Ecologists; researchers in environmental, marine, and plant science.

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080567129
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120139286

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"This series should certainly serve as an effective means of keeping abreast of the major advances in this challenging and growing field." @source:--PHYTOLOGIA @qu:"Without exception the papers are well and attractively written and together constitute an important and stimulating contribution to the modern science of ecology." @source:--NATURE

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Alastair Fitter Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of York, U.K.

Dave Raffaelli Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Aberdeen, U.K.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.