Advances in Ecological Research, Volume 28
1st Edition
A. R. McLeod and S. P. Long, Free-air Carbon Dioxide Enrichment (FACE) in Global Change Research: A Review. Scott J. Goetz and S. D. Prince, Modeling Terrestrial Carbon Exchange and Storage: Evidence and Implications of Functional Convergence in Light Use Efficiency. Gerard P. Closs, Stephen R. Balcombe, and Michael J. Shirley, Generalist Predators, Interaction Strength, and Food Web Stability. W. S. C. Gurney, S. P. Blythe, and T. K. Stokes, Delays, Demography and Cycles: A Forensic Study. H. Jochen Schenk, Ragan M. Callaway, and Bruce E. Mahall, Spatial Root Segregation: Are Plants Territorial? Tom M. Blackburn and Kevin J. Gaston, The Relationship Between Animal Abundance and Body Size: A Review of the Mechanisms.
This volume contains papers highlighting the diverse interests of modern ecologists. Areas covered range from modeling terrestrial carbon exchange and storage to the relationship between animal abundance and body size. Other papers address the free-air carbon dioxide enrichment in global change research; generalist predators, interaction strength, and food web stability; delays, demography, and cycles; and spatial root segregation. This volume is essential for all ecologists.
Ecologists; researchers in environmental, marine, and plant science.
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"This series should certainly serve as an effective means of keeping abreast of the major advances in this challenging and growing field." @source:--PHYTOLOGIA @qu:"Without exception the papers are well and attractively written and together constitute an important and stimulating contribution to the modern science of ecology." @source:--NATURE
Alastair Fitter Serial Volume Editor
University of York, U.K.
Dave Raffaelli Serial Volume Editor
University of Aberdeen, U.K.