Advances in Ecological Research, Volume 1
1st Edition
Serial Editors: J.B. Cragg
eBook ISBN: 9780080566856
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 202
Details
- No. of pages:
- 202
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080566856
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
J.B. Cragg Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Nature Conservancy, Merlewood Research Station, Grange-over-Sands, Lancashire, England
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.