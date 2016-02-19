Advances in Ecological Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120139019, 9780080566856

Advances in Ecological Research, Volume 1

1st Edition

Serial Editors: J.B. Cragg
eBook ISBN: 9780080566856
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 202
No. of pages:
202
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1962
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080566856

About the Serial Editors

J.B. Cragg Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Nature Conservancy, Merlewood Research Station, Grange-over-Sands, Lancashire, England

