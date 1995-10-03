Advances in Ecological Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120139262, 9780080567105

Advances in Ecological Research, Volume 26

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: M. Begon Alastair Fitter
eBook ISBN: 9780080567105
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd October 1995
Page Count: 404
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
198.00
138.60
138.60
138.60
158.40
138.60
138.60
158.40
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

A. Ruimy, P.G. Jarvis, D.D. Baldocchi, and B. Saugier, CO2 Fluxes over Plant Canopies and Solar Radiation: A Review.

A.E. Douglas, The Ecology of Symbiotic Micro-organisms.

D.A. Wardle, Impacts of Disturbance on Detritus Food Webs in Agro-Ecosystems of Contrasting Tillage and Weed Management Practices.

A. Rossiter, The Cichlid Fish Assemblages of Lake Tanganyika: Ecology, Behaviour, and Evolution of its Species Flocks.

T. Tregenza, Building on the Ideal Free Distribution.

D.J. Booth and D.M. Brosnan, The Role of Recruitment Dynamics in Rocky Shore and Coral Reef Fish Communities. References. Subject Index. Cumulative List of Titles.

Description

This volume contains papers highlighting the diverse interests of modern ecologists. All areas of ecology are covered: from the current concerns over changes in CO2 levels and its affects on the Earth's vegetation to the unique Cichlid fish populations in Lake Tanganika, whose structure is important for other organismal populations, including humans. Other theoretical and applied ecological studies are also discussed, making this volume essential for all ecologists.

Readership

Ecologists; researchers in environmental, marine, and plant science.

Details

No. of pages:
404
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080567105

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Without exception the papers are well and attractively written and together constitute an important and stimulating contribution to the modern science of ecology." @source:--NATURE @qu:"This series should certainly serve as an effective means of keeping abreast of the major advances in this challenging and growing field." @source:--PHYTOLOGIA

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

M. Begon Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Liverpool, U.K.

Alastair Fitter Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of York, U.K.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.