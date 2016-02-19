Advances in Ecological Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120139255, 9780080567099

Advances in Ecological Research, Volume 25

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: M. Begon Alastair Fitter
eBook ISBN: 9780080567099
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120139255
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th March 1994
Page Count: 320
Table of Contents

D. Atkinson, Temperature and Organism Size-A Biological Law for Ectotherms?

M.G.R. Cannell and R.C. Dewar, Carbon Allocation in Trees: A Review of Concepts for Modelling.

P.M. Room, L. Maillette, and J.S. Hanan, Module and Metamer Dynamics and Virtual Plants.

M.J. Hutchings and H. De Kroon, Foraging in Plants: The Role of Morphological Plasticity in Resource Acquisition.

B.A. Johnson and S.L. Gutsell, Fire Frequency Models, Methods and Interpretations. Subject Index.

Description

Concerns about the increasing greenhouse gases in our atmosphere and the resulting global effects have received high visibility in the general media as well as scientific journals. These concerns have been translatedinto several projects from the international scientific community-projects aimed to better understand the processes of climate and how these changes impact the ecosystem. The lively selection of articles in this issue of Advances in Ecological Research cover a wide spectrum of ecology and provide something of interest to all ecologists. Topics include temperature and organism size, carbon allocation in trees, and the role of morphological plasticity in resource acquisition.

Readership

Ecologists; students and researchers in conservation and plant science.

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"This series should certainly serve as an effective means of keeping abreast of the major advances in this challenging and growing field." @source:--PHYTOLOGIA @qu:"Without exception the papers are well and attractively written and together constitute an important and stimulating contribution to the modern science of ecology." @source:--NATURE

About the Serial Volume Editors

M. Begon Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Liverpool, U.K.

Alastair Fitter Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of York, U.K.

