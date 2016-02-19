Advances in Ecological Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120139217, 9780080567051

Advances in Ecological Research, Volume 21

1st Edition

Serial Editors: M. Begon Alastair Fitter A. Macfadyen
eBook ISBN: 9780080567051
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd July 1991
Page Count: 424
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
198.00
168.30
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

A.J. Gray, D.F. Marshall, and A.F. Raybould, A Century of Evolution in Spartina anglica. R.H. Smith, Genetic and Phenotypic Aspects of Live-History Evolution in Animals. C.P. Chanway, R. Turkington, and F.B. Holl, Ecological Implications of Specificity between Plants and Rhizosphere Micro-Organisms. M. Brundrett, Mycorrhizas in Natural Ecosystems. D.D. Richter and L.I. Babbar, Soil Diversity in the Tropics. Index.

Description

This volume contains five papers dealing with a wide range of plant, animal, and soil biological topics. Gray and his colleagues describe the origin and spread of the salt marsh grass Spartina anglica. The result of a hybridization at the close of the last century, this genetically uniform species has been extremely successful in its particular niche and has a fascinating biology. Smith stresses the importance of gene-environment interactions in life-history theory in contrast to the resource constraint emphasis of the optimization approach. Experimental approaches to the subject are also discussed. Chanway and his colleagues examine the evidence for the importance of interactions between plants and micro-organisms in the rhizosphere in determining the outcome of plant competition and the establishment of community structure. Despite scarce evidence, real effects meriting further research do seem to exist. Brundrett also deals with an aspect of ecology in the soil. Most plants seem to have mycorrhizal associates and their importance is now widely appreciated. Much has been learned but more research is needed to determine the beneficial or after effects of mycorrhizae in natural systems. Richter and Babar review the diversity of tropical soils. They are in fact much more variable than is often thought, perhaps because too few ecologists are specialists in soils. Clearly, a proper knowledge and understanding of the many soil types is vital to conservation and development work in the tropics.

Key Features

  • Serves as the fourth volume under new editorial direction
  • Presents a broad range of topical papers in ecology
  • Contains five papers dealing with a wide range of plant, animal, and soil biological topics

Readership

Ecologists, soil scientists, plant microbiologists, botanists, and entomologists.

Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080567051

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

M. Begon Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Liverpool, U.K.

Alastair Fitter Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of York, U.K.

A. Macfadyen Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Biological and Environmental Studies, New University of Ulster, Coleraine, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.