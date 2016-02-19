Advances in Ecological Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120139194, 9780080567037

Advances in Ecological Research, Volume 19

1st Edition

Serial Editors: M. Begon Alastair Fitter E. Ford A. Macfadyen
eBook ISBN: 9780080567037
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1989
Page Count: 357
Table of Contents

D. Eamus and P.G. Jarvis, The Direct Effects of Increase in the Global Atmospheric CO2 Concentration on Natural and Commercial Temperate Trees and Forests. R.K. Monson, On the Evolutionary Pathways Resulting in Photosynthesis and Crassulacean Acid Metaboli

Description

Volume 19 in this prestigious series is the second under the new editorial team and benefits once again from their own special interests. The scope of this volume is wide, spanning aspects of plant/insect interactions and arthropod population dynamics to palaeobotany, the evolution of photosynthesis, and marine community ecology. Of particular topical interest is an article on the impact of rising levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide on tree physiology.

Readership

Ecologists, entomologists, and botanists.

Details

No. of pages:
357
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080567037

About the Serial Editors

M. Begon Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Liverpool, U.K.

Alastair Fitter Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of York, U.K.

E. Ford Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Seattle, Washington, U.S.A.

A. Macfadyen Serial Editor

