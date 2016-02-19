Advances in Ecological Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120139187, 9780080567020

Advances in Ecological Research, Volume 18

1st Edition

Serial Editors: M. Begon Alastair Fitter E. Ford A. Macfadyen
eBook ISBN: 9780080567020
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1988
Page Count: 330
Table of Contents

C.J.F. ter Braak and I.C. Prentice, A Theory of Gradient Analysis. R.L. Chazdon, Sunflecks and Their Importance to Forest Understorey Plants. E.A. Livett, Geochemical Monitoring of Atmospheric Heavy Metal Pollution--Theory and Applications. J. Myers, Population Cycles in Forest Lepidoptera. E.I. Newman, Mycorrhizal Links Between Plants: Their Functioning and Ecological Significance.Cajo J. F. Ter Braak, I.C. Prentice, A Theory of Gradient Analysis

Readership

Ecologists and environmental scientists.

Details

Reviews

@qu:Without exception the papers are well and attractively written and together constitute an important and stimulating contribution to the modern science of ecology. @source:--NATURE

About the Serial Editors

M. Begon Serial Editor

Alastair Fitter Serial Editor

E. Ford Serial Editor

A. Macfadyen Serial Editor

