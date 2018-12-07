COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Advances in Eco-Fuels for a Sustainable Environment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081027288, 9780081027776

Advances in Eco-Fuels for a Sustainable Environment

1st Edition

Editors: Abul Kalam Azad
Paperback ISBN: 9780081027288
eBook ISBN: 9780081027776
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 7th December 2018
Page Count: 517
Table of Contents

1. Introduction to sustainable eco-fuels
Kalam Azad
2. Eco-fuel feedstocks and their prospect
Andrea Capodaglio
3. Prospect of biodiesel feedstocks as an effective eco-fuel source and their challenges
Elizabeth F. Aransiola
4. Sustainable feedstocks for eco-fuel: sources, properties, and prospects
Tanaji G. Kudre
5. Eco-fuel extraction technologies
Anand Ramanathan
6. Anaerobic digestion of various feed stocks for second generation biofuel production
Anand Ramanathan
7. Advances in bio-oil extraction from plant and algal sources
Baskar Gurunathan
8. Efficient eco-fuel conversion approaches and techniques
Pobitra Halder
9. Advances in eco-fuel conversion technologies
Siti Zullaikah
10. Catalyst free bio-crude eco-fuel production via subcritical hydrothermal liquefaction of biogas digestate
Oseweuba Valentine Okoro
11. Eco-fuel characteristics and behaviour analysis
Anand Ramanathan
12. Eco-fuel and its compatibility with different automotive materials
Kalam Azad
13. Eco-fuel applications in internal combustion engine to mitigate harmful emission
Anand Ramanathan
14. Assessment of performance, combustion and emission behaviour of novel Annona biodiesel operated diesel engine
Senthil Ramalingam
15. Eco-fuel applications in CI engine
K Nanthagopal
16. Commercial prospect of eco-fuel as a new horizon for future scopes
Delwar Akbar
17. Eco-fuel future prospect and community impact
Muhammad Arshad

Description

Advances in Eco-fuels for Sustainable Environment presents the most recent developments in the field of environmentally friendly eco-fuels. Dr. Kalad Azad and his team of contributors analyze the latest bio-energy technologies and emission control strategies, while also considering other important factors, such as environmental sustainability and energy efficiency improvement. Coverage includes biofuel extraction and conversion technologies, the implementation of biotechnologies and system improvement methods in the process industries. This book will help readers develop a deeper understanding of the relevant concepts and solutions to global sustainability issues with the goal of achieving cleaner, more efficient energy.

Energy industry practitioners, energy policymakers and government organizations, renewables researchers and academics will find this book extremely useful.

Key Features

  • Focuses on recent developments in the field of eco-fuels, applying concepts to various medium-large scale industries
  • Considers the societal and environmental benefits, along with an analysis of technologies and research
  • Includes contributions from industry experts and global case studies to demonstrate the application of the research and technologies discussed

Readership

Renewable Energy Engineers, energy industry practitioners and policy makers, Energy researchers and graduate students especially concerned with sustainable environment, Energy departments of government organizations, Environmental protection organisations

Details

No. of pages:
517
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2019
Published:
7th December 2018
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780081027288
eBook ISBN:
9780081027776

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Abul Kalam Azad

Dr Kalam Azad, Lecturer of Mechanical Engineering in the School of Engineering and Technology at Central Queensland University, Melbourne campus, Australia. He has a strong record of research publications and achievement in the areas of renewable energy technologies, energy conversion, and thermofluids engineering and their relevant industrial applications. His research focused on clean energy production and mitigation of environmental pollution. He has had an excellent publication track record throughout his career. He has been published about eighty scientific articles including three edited refereed books, eight book chapters, forty-seven journal articles, and twenty-four conference papers so far. His first edited book on “Clean Energy for Sustainable Development” published by Academic Press, Elsevier in 2016. His second edited book on ‘Advances in Eco-fuel for a Sustainable Environment’ has been published as a part of Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy, Elsevier in 2018. He has edited his third book on ‘Advanced Biofuels: Applications, Technologies, and Environmental Sustainability’ under Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy, Elsevier in 2019. He made significant contributions to engineering education, research, and scholarship. He published some articles in respected journals, which have high impact factors. The recognition of his research has been strongly demonstrated through a large number of citations and h-index both in Scopus and Google Scholar. He is also working as a reviewer of different renowned international journals and books. Currently, he is a member of different professional bodies throughout the world. He has been significantly contributing to the strategic research on Clean and Sustainable Energy Technologies at Central Queensland University, Australia.

Affiliations and Expertise

The School of Engineering and Technology, Central Queensland University, Melbourne Campus, Melbourne, Australia

