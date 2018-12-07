Advances in Eco-Fuels for a Sustainable Environment

Dr Kalam Azad, Lecturer of Mechanical Engineering in the School of Engineering and Technology at Central Queensland University, Melbourne campus, Australia. He has a strong record of research publications and achievement in the areas of renewable energy technologies, energy conversion, and thermofluids engineering and their relevant industrial applications. His research focused on clean energy production and mitigation of environmental pollution. He has had an excellent publication track record throughout his career. He has been published about eighty scientific articles including three edited refereed books, eight book chapters, forty-seven journal articles, and twenty-four conference papers so far. His first edited book on “Clean Energy for Sustainable Development” published by Academic Press, Elsevier in 2016. His second edited book on ‘Advances in Eco-fuel for a Sustainable Environment’ has been published as a part of Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy, Elsevier in 2018. He has edited his third book on ‘Advanced Biofuels: Applications, Technologies, and Environmental Sustainability’ under Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy, Elsevier in 2019. He made significant contributions to engineering education, research, and scholarship. He published some articles in respected journals, which have high impact factors. The recognition of his research has been strongly demonstrated through a large number of citations and h-index both in Scopus and Google Scholar. He is also working as a reviewer of different renowned international journals and books. Currently, he is a member of different professional bodies throughout the world. He has been significantly contributing to the strategic research on Clean and Sustainable Energy Technologies at Central Queensland University, Australia.