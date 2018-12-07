Advances in Eco-Fuels for a Sustainable Environment
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to sustainable eco-fuels
Kalam Azad
2. Eco-fuel feedstocks and their prospect
Andrea Capodaglio
3. Prospect of biodiesel feedstocks as an effective eco-fuel source and their challenges
Elizabeth F. Aransiola
4. Sustainable feedstocks for eco-fuel: sources, properties, and prospects
Tanaji G. Kudre
5. Eco-fuel extraction technologies
Anand Ramanathan
6. Anaerobic digestion of various feed stocks for second generation biofuel production
Anand Ramanathan
7. Advances in bio-oil extraction from plant and algal sources
Baskar Gurunathan
8. Efficient eco-fuel conversion approaches and techniques
Pobitra Halder
9. Advances in eco-fuel conversion technologies
Siti Zullaikah
10. Catalyst free bio-crude eco-fuel production via subcritical hydrothermal liquefaction of biogas digestate
Oseweuba Valentine Okoro
11. Eco-fuel characteristics and behaviour analysis
Anand Ramanathan
12. Eco-fuel and its compatibility with different automotive materials
Kalam Azad
13. Eco-fuel applications in internal combustion engine to mitigate harmful emission
Anand Ramanathan
14. Assessment of performance, combustion and emission behaviour of novel Annona biodiesel operated diesel engine
Senthil Ramalingam
15. Eco-fuel applications in CI engine
K Nanthagopal
16. Commercial prospect of eco-fuel as a new horizon for future scopes
Delwar Akbar
17. Eco-fuel future prospect and community impact
Muhammad Arshad
Description
Advances in Eco-fuels for Sustainable Environment presents the most recent developments in the field of environmentally friendly eco-fuels. Dr. Kalad Azad and his team of contributors analyze the latest bio-energy technologies and emission control strategies, while also considering other important factors, such as environmental sustainability and energy efficiency improvement. Coverage includes biofuel extraction and conversion technologies, the implementation of biotechnologies and system improvement methods in the process industries. This book will help readers develop a deeper understanding of the relevant concepts and solutions to global sustainability issues with the goal of achieving cleaner, more efficient energy.
Energy industry practitioners, energy policymakers and government organizations, renewables researchers and academics will find this book extremely useful.
Key Features
- Focuses on recent developments in the field of eco-fuels, applying concepts to various medium-large scale industries
- Considers the societal and environmental benefits, along with an analysis of technologies and research
- Includes contributions from industry experts and global case studies to demonstrate the application of the research and technologies discussed
Readership
Renewable Energy Engineers, energy industry practitioners and policy makers, Energy researchers and graduate students especially concerned with sustainable environment, Energy departments of government organizations, Environmental protection organisations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 517
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 7th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081027776
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081027288
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Kalam Azad Editor
Dr. Azad received his PhD in Mechanical Engineering from Central Queensland University, Australia. His research focused on clean energy production and mitigation of environmental pollution using advanced biofuels. His research expertise in three major areas: renewable energy, advanced combustion modelling, and thermofluids engineering applications. Dr. Azad has published about 80 articles and co-edited Clean Energy for Sustainable Development which has been published in 2016.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Mechanical Engineering, School of Engineering and Technology, Central Queensland University, Australia