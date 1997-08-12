Advances in Drug Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120133307

Advances in Drug Research, Volume 30

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Bernard Testa Urs Meyer
eBook ISBN: 9780080526287
eBook ISBN: 9780120133307
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th August 1997
Page Count: 250
Table of Contents

B. Testa and U.A. Meyer, Preface: Farewell.

B. Testa and L.B. Kier, The Concept of Emergence Dissolvence in Drug Research.

A.G. Rauws, E.J. De Waal, and J.W. van der Laan, Sense and Non-Sense in Toxicity Assessment of Medicinal Products.

M. Simonyi, The Concept of Chiral Conformers and Its Significance in Molecular Pharmacology.

E.R. Felder and D. Poppinger, Combinational Libraries for Enhanced Drug Discovery Approaches.

S. Batra and A.P. Bhaduri, Reversal of Chloroquine Resistance in Malaria: A New Concept of Chemotherapy.

Description

This volume continues the trend for Advances in Drug Research of shorter, but more frequent volumes. In line with the tradition of the series, chapters on general themes are interspersed with chapters on specific drug classes and targets. It will be the last volume edited by Bernard Testa and Urs A. Meyer.

Readership

Pharmacologists, medicinal chemists, and toxicologists.

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080526287
eBook ISBN:
9780120133307

About the Serial Volume Editors

Bernard Testa Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University Hospital Centre, Lausanne, Switzerland

Urs Meyer Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Biocentre, University of Basel, Switzerland

