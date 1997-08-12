Advances in Drug Research, Volume 30
1st Edition
Table of Contents
B. Testa and U.A. Meyer, Preface: Farewell.
B. Testa and L.B. Kier, The Concept of Emergence Dissolvence in Drug Research.
A.G. Rauws, E.J. De Waal, and J.W. van der Laan, Sense and Non-Sense in Toxicity Assessment of Medicinal Products.
M. Simonyi, The Concept of Chiral Conformers and Its Significance in Molecular Pharmacology.
E.R. Felder and D. Poppinger, Combinational Libraries for Enhanced Drug Discovery Approaches.
S. Batra and A.P. Bhaduri, Reversal of Chloroquine Resistance in Malaria: A New Concept of Chemotherapy.
Description
This volume continues the trend for Advances in Drug Research of shorter, but more frequent volumes. In line with the tradition of the series, chapters on general themes are interspersed with chapters on specific drug classes and targets. It will be the last volume edited by Bernard Testa and Urs A. Meyer.
Readership
Pharmacologists, medicinal chemists, and toxicologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 12th August 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080526287
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780120133307
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Bernard Testa Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University Hospital Centre, Lausanne, Switzerland
Urs Meyer Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Biocentre, University of Basel, Switzerland