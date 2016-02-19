Advances in Drug Research, Volume 20
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Extrapolation of Toxicological and Pharmacological Data from Animals to Humans
1 Overview
2 Introduction
3 The Surface Law
4 Allometric Relationships and Biological Similarity
5 Pharmacokinetics and Comparative Metabolism
6 Discussion and Conclusions
References
Tissue Binding versus Plasma Binding of Drugs: General Principles and Pharmacokinetic Consequences
1 Introduction
2 Pharmacokinetic Consequences of Plasma and Tissue Binding
3 Methods to Assess Tissue Binding of Drugs
4 Tissue Binding versus Plasma Binding of Drugs
5 Conclusion
References
Search for New Drugs of Plant Origin
1 Introduction
2 Anticancer Agents from Higher Plants
3 Antagonists of Platelet-activating Factor
4 Antimalarial Agents
5 AIDS—Antiviral Agents
6 Miscellaneous
7 Concluding Remarks
References
Histaminergic Agonists and Antagonists: Recent Developments
1 Introduction
2 Histamine HrReceptor Ligands
3 Histamine H2-Receptor Ligands
4 Histamine H3-Receptor Ligands
5 Concluding Remarks
References
Subject Index
Cumulative Index of Authors
Cumulative Index of Titles
Description
Advances in Drug Research, Volume 20 focuses on the general themes of drug research and description of specific drug classes. This book is divided into four chapters. Chapter 1 discusses the extrapolation of toxicological and pharmacological data from animals to humans. The second chapter deals with the tissue binding of drugs, considering the relative ponderal importance of tissue versus blood macromolecules. The therapeutic use of plants and consumption of medicinal plants are elaborated in Chapter 3. The last chapter covers the field of histaminergic agonists and antagonists, describing breakthroughs such as H2-receptor antagonists, non-sedating H1-receptor antagonists, and H3-receptors. This publication is valuable to drug researchers and students interested in advances in drugs.
