Advances in Drug Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120133208, 9781483265438

Advances in Drug Research, Volume 20

1st Edition

Editors: Bernard Testa
eBook ISBN: 9781483265438
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1991
Page Count: 332
Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Extrapolation of Toxicological and Pharmacological Data from Animals to Humans

1 Overview

2 Introduction

3 The Surface Law

4 Allometric Relationships and Biological Similarity

5 Pharmacokinetics and Comparative Metabolism

6 Discussion and Conclusions

References

Tissue Binding versus Plasma Binding of Drugs: General Principles and Pharmacokinetic Consequences

1 Introduction

2 Pharmacokinetic Consequences of Plasma and Tissue Binding

3 Methods to Assess Tissue Binding of Drugs

4 Tissue Binding versus Plasma Binding of Drugs

5 Conclusion

References

Search for New Drugs of Plant Origin

1 Introduction

2 Anticancer Agents from Higher Plants

3 Antagonists of Platelet-activating Factor

4 Antimalarial Agents

5 AIDS—Antiviral Agents

6 Miscellaneous

7 Concluding Remarks

References

Histaminergic Agonists and Antagonists: Recent Developments

1 Introduction

2 Histamine HrReceptor Ligands

3 Histamine H2-Receptor Ligands

4 Histamine H3-Receptor Ligands

5 Concluding Remarks

References

Subject Index

Cumulative Index of Authors

Cumulative Index of Titles


Description

Advances in Drug Research, Volume 20 focuses on the general themes of drug research and description of specific drug classes. This book is divided into four chapters. Chapter 1 discusses the extrapolation of toxicological and pharmacological data from animals to humans. The second chapter deals with the tissue binding of drugs, considering the relative ponderal importance of tissue versus blood macromolecules. The therapeutic use of plants and consumption of medicinal plants are elaborated in Chapter 3. The last chapter covers the field of histaminergic agonists and antagonists, describing breakthroughs such as H2-receptor antagonists, non-sedating H1-receptor antagonists, and H3-receptors. This publication is valuable to drug researchers and students interested in advances in drugs.

