Advances in Drug Research, Volume 20 focuses on the general themes of drug research and description of specific drug classes. This book is divided into four chapters. Chapter 1 discusses the extrapolation of toxicological and pharmacological data from animals to humans. The second chapter deals with the tissue binding of drugs, considering the relative ponderal importance of tissue versus blood macromolecules. The therapeutic use of plants and consumption of medicinal plants are elaborated in Chapter 3. The last chapter covers the field of histaminergic agonists and antagonists, describing breakthroughs such as H2-receptor antagonists, non-sedating H1-receptor antagonists, and H3-receptors. This publication is valuable to drug researchers and students interested in advances in drugs.