Advances in Drug Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120133192, 9781483287997

Advances in Drug Research, Volume 19

1st Edition

Editors: Bernard Testa
eBook ISBN: 9781483287997
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1990
Page Count: 581
Table of Contents

B. Testa, Preface--"Not Known, Because Not Looked For."

L.P. Balant, K. Roseboom, and U.M. Gundert-Remy, Pharmacokinetic Criteria for Drug Research and Development.

H. Boxenbaum and R.W. D'Souza, Interspecies Pharmacokinetic Scaling, Biological Design and Neoteny.

U.A. Meyer, U.M. Zanger, D. Grant, and M. Blum, Genetic Polymorphisms of Drug Metabolism.

B.K. Keppler, M.R. Berger, Th. Klenner, and M.E. Heim, Metal Complexes as Antitumor Agents.

R. Thomas, P. Gray, and J. Andrews, Digitalis: Its Mode of Action, Receptor, and Structure-Activity Relationships. Index.

Description

Each volume in this distinguished series presents authoritative reviews on topics of broad interest in drug research and on novel and established therapeutic classes. Acknowledged experts contribute in areas such as drug design, clinical and molecular pharmacology, drug metabolism, and mechanisms of action. Reviewers have consistently praised Advances in Drug Research for its comprehensive and lucid summaries of up-to-date knowledge.

Readership

Pharmacologists, medicinal chemists, and toxicologists.

Details

No. of pages:
581
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483287997

Reviews

@qu:"The reviews are full, solid and generally written by experts in their fields." @source:--TRENDS IN PHARMACOLOGICAL SCIENCES

About the Editors

Bernard Testa Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University Hospital Centre, Lausanne, Switzerland

