Advances in Drug Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120133178, 9781483287973

Advances in Drug Research, Volume 17

1st Edition

Editors: Bernard Testa
eBook ISBN: 9781483287973
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1988
Page Count: 479
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

E. De Clercq, Recent Advances in the Search for Selective Antiviral Agents. W. Durckheimer, F. Adams, G. Fischer, and R. Kirrstetter, Recent Developments in the Field of Cephem Antibiotics. R.R. Ruffolo and A.J. Nichols, Recent Conceptual and Experimental Advances in Drug Receptor Research in the Cardiovascular System. R.W. Fuller, The Pharmacology and Therapeutic Potential of Serotonin Receptor Agonists and Antagonists. P. Krogsgaard-Larsen, H. Hjeds, E. Falch, F.S. Jogensen, and L. Nielsen, Recent Advances in GABA Agonists, Antagonists and Uptake Inhibitors: Structure*b1Activity Relationships and Therapeutic Potential. Index.

Description

This volume comprises five authoritative reviews on timely topics in drug research. The first two chapters deal with chemotherapeutic agents (selective antiviral agents and cepham antibiotics) and subsequent chapters deal with the cardiovascular system and topics in neuropharmacology.

Readership

Pharmacologists, medicinal chemists, and toxicologists.

Details

No. of pages:
479
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483287973

Reviews

@qu:"Recommended reading for medicinal chemists, pharmacologists, and others in drug research." @source:--JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Bernard Testa Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.