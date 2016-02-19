Advances in Drug Delivery Systems, 6

Table of Contents



Novel Drug Delivery Systems

Biologically Engineered Microstructures: Controlled Release Applications

New Approaches to Targeting Bioactive Compounds

Mucosal Delivery of Macromolecules

Targeted Delivery of Diagnostic Agents by Surface-Modified Liposomes

Influencing Factors on in Vitro Micelle Stability of Adriamycin-Block Copolymer Conjugates

SK&F 110679: Comparison of Absorption Following Oral or Respiratory Administration

Bioavailability of Pulmonary Delivered Peptides and Proteins: α-Interferon, Calcitonins and Parathyroid Hormones

Vaginal and Reproductive System Treatments Using a Bioadhesive Polymer

Peptide and Protein Delivery

Paracellular Transport of a Proteolytically Labile Pentapeptide Across the Colonic and Other Intestinal Segments of the Albino Rabbit: Implications for Peptide Drug Design

Control of the Disposition Profiles of Proteins in the Kidney Via Chemical Modification

Drug Delivery Using Biodegradable Microspheres

Biodegradable Microspheres for the Delivery of Oral Vaccines

pH/Temperature-Sensitive Polymers for Macromolecular Drug Loading and Release

Targeting and Cellular Recognition in Drug Delivery

Antibodies as Targeting Moieties: Affinity Measurements, Conjugation Chemistry and Applications in Immunoliposomes

Approaches to Improved Antibody- and Peptide-Mediated Targeting for Imaging and Therapy of Cancer

Bacterial Cell Killing by Antibody Targeted Photolysis: Enhanced Effect by OH Radical Generation

Antibody-Directed Enzyme Prodrug Therapy (Adept)

Targeting the Vasculature of Solid Tumors

Synthesis of the Conjugate of Superoxide Dismutase with the Copolymer of Divinyl Ether and Maleic Anhydride Retaining Enzymatic Activity

Bioadhesive N-(2-Hydroxypropyl)Methacrylamide Copolymers for Colon-Specific Drug Delivery

Lactose-Carrying Polystyrene as a Drug Carrier: Investigation of Body Distributions to Parenchymal Liver Cells Using 125I-Labelled Lactose-Carrying Polystyrene

Induction of Drug Specific Antibody and the Controlled Release of Drug by 6-O-carboxymethyl-Chitin

Recent Clinical Studies on Lipo-PGE1 and Lipo-PGI2: PGE1 And PGI2 Incorporated in Lipid Microspheres, for Targeted Delivery

Drug Delivery to the Brain

Encapsulated Cells for Sustained Neurotransmitter Delivery to the Central Nervous System

Drug Transport to the Brain: In Vitro Versus in Vivo Approaches

Posters

Transmembrane Transport

Buccal Administration of Erythrocyte-Ghosts-Insulin in Rats

In Vivo Buccal Delivery of Calcitonin

Investigating the Bioadhesive Properties of Polymer Patches for Buccal Drug Delivery

Diffusion Rates and Transport Pathways of FITC-Labelled Model Compounds through Buccal Epithelium

Enhancing Effects of Various Structures of Unsaturated Fatty Acids on the Percutaneous Permeation of Indomethacin

Selective Extraction of Stratum Corneum Components to Probe Mechanisms of Enhanced Percutaneous Absorption

Study on Transdermal Sodium Nitroprusside Delivery System

Water Soluble Pilocarpine Prodrugs with Sustained Intraocular Activity in Normotensive Rabbits and in Glaucomatous Beagles

Transport of Small Peptides Across Rat Alveolar Epithelial Cell Monolayers

Receptor-Mediated Absorption of Dextran and Synthetic Glucose-Containing Polymer from the Intestinal Tract

Effect of Polycarbophil on the Paracellular Permeability of a Hydrophilic Model Compound After Application on a CACO-2 Cell Line

Use of a Lipid Carrier to Deliver Calcitonin Via the Small Intestine

Oral and Parenteral Delivery

Intravenous Carriers for Drug Delivery to Lymph Nodes

Targeted Conjugate Between Antimyosin and Radiolabeled Chelating Polymer: Influence of Single Site Fab-Polymer Bond on the Conjugate Performance

Stereocopolymers for Parenteral Sustained-Release of Peptides: Release of GRF29NH2 from a PLA/GA Matrix

Biopharmaceutics

The Effect of Charge on the Biodistribution of Synthetic Branched Polypeptides in Tumour Bearing Mice

Comparative in Vivo and in Vitro Distribution of Daunoxome and Daunorubicin in P1798 Lymphosarcoma Cells

Biopharmaceutics and Pharmacokinetics of [D-Ala2-D-Leu5]Enkephalin After Various Routes of Administration

Greatly Enhanced Oral Bioavailabilityof Propranolol Using the HALO™ Liver-Bypass Drug Delivery System

Novel Therapeutic Delivery Systems

Novel, Long-Acting and Selective Physostigmine Analogues as Potential Therapeutics for Alzheimer's Disease

Lecitinized Superoxide Dismutase: An Effective Drug Delivery System

Two Derivatives of Poly(Acrylic Acid) are Able to Inhibit Trypsin Activity

Controlled Release of Insulin from Boronic Acid Gel Under Physiological Conditions

Novel Thermo-Responsive Amphiphilic Poly(N-Isopropylacrylamide-Co-Sodium Acrlyate-Co-N-Alkylacrylamide) Networks

Delivery of Cytotoxic Drugs to Cancer Patients Using Low Density Lipoprotein

Development and Clinical Evaluation of Double-Phased Suppositories of Progesterone with Sustained Release Property

Macromolecular Complexone for Detection of Microvasculature by Magnetic Resonance Angiography

Cripdom Controlled Delivery System for Aspirin

Liposome and Microsphere Transport and Delivery

Effect of Lipid Bilayer Phase Structure on Solute Partitioning

Enhanced Tumor Accumulation and Prolonged Circulation Times of Micelle-Forming Poly(Ethylene Oxide-Aspartate) Block Copolymer-Adriamycin Conjugates

In Vivo Antitumor Activity of Polymeric Micelle Anticancer Drug Against Murine C 26 Tumor

Method for Assessing the Stability of Proteinoid Microspheres

Screening Candidate Microsphere Formulations by Incubating in Simulated Digestive Fluids

Stability and Mode Of Action Of AmbiosomeR (Liposomal Amphotericin B)

Application of Lipid Microspheres to Prepare a Thromboxane A2 Receptor Antagonist Inhaler

Aerosolization of Liposomal (AmbiosomeR) and Non-Liposomal (Fungizoner) Amphotericin B as a Treatment For Pulmonary Fungal Infections

Efficacy of Aerosolized Liposomal Amphotericin B (AmbiosomeR) as a Prophylactic Treatment in an Immune Compromised Murine Model of Pulmonary Aspergillosis

Efficacy of Albendazole Administered Orally is Improved by Encapsulation in Liposomes

Lipid Nano-Sphere (LNS), a Protein-Free Analogue of Lipoproteins, as a Novel Drug Carrier for Parenteral Administration, IV.

Microencapsulation of Mitomycin C for Controlled Delivery and Targeting

Author Index

Subject Index