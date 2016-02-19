Advances in Drug Delivery Systems, 6
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Sixth International Symposium on Recent Advances in Drug Delivery Systems, Salt Lake City, UT, U.S.A., February 21-24, 1993
Description
Advances in Drug Delivery Systems, 6 focuses on the progress in drug delivery systems as manifested in the fields of international pharmaceutics, polymer science, biotechnology, molecular biology, and cell biology.
The selection first tackles biologically engineered microstructures and approaches to targeting bioactive compounds. Discussions focus on therapeutic efficiency of fatty acylated antiviral antibodies; effect of artificial fatty acylation on protein binding and uptake; and controlled release of proteins from lipid microcylinders. The text then elaborates on mucosal delivery of macromolecules and targeted delivery of diagnostic agents by surface-modified liposomes.
The book examines the factors on in vitro micelle stability of adriamycin-block copolymer conjugates; vaginal and reproductive system treatments using a bioadhesive polymer; and control of the disposition profiles of proteins in the kidney via chemical modification. The publication also takes a look at drug delivery using biodegradable microspheres; approaches to improved antibody- and peptide-mediated targeting for imaging and therapy of cancer; and biodegradable microspheres for the delivery of oral vaccines.
The selection is a valuable source material for scientists and readers interested in the advances in the systems of drug delivery.
Table of Contents
Novel Drug Delivery Systems
Biologically Engineered Microstructures: Controlled Release Applications
New Approaches to Targeting Bioactive Compounds
Mucosal Delivery of Macromolecules
Targeted Delivery of Diagnostic Agents by Surface-Modified Liposomes
Influencing Factors on in Vitro Micelle Stability of Adriamycin-Block Copolymer Conjugates
SK&F 110679: Comparison of Absorption Following Oral or Respiratory Administration
Bioavailability of Pulmonary Delivered Peptides and Proteins: α-Interferon, Calcitonins and Parathyroid Hormones
Vaginal and Reproductive System Treatments Using a Bioadhesive Polymer
Peptide and Protein Delivery
Paracellular Transport of a Proteolytically Labile Pentapeptide Across the Colonic and Other Intestinal Segments of the Albino Rabbit: Implications for Peptide Drug Design
Control of the Disposition Profiles of Proteins in the Kidney Via Chemical Modification
Drug Delivery Using Biodegradable Microspheres
Biodegradable Microspheres for the Delivery of Oral Vaccines
pH/Temperature-Sensitive Polymers for Macromolecular Drug Loading and Release
Targeting and Cellular Recognition in Drug Delivery
Antibodies as Targeting Moieties: Affinity Measurements, Conjugation Chemistry and Applications in Immunoliposomes
Approaches to Improved Antibody- and Peptide-Mediated Targeting for Imaging and Therapy of Cancer
Bacterial Cell Killing by Antibody Targeted Photolysis: Enhanced Effect by OH Radical Generation
Antibody-Directed Enzyme Prodrug Therapy (Adept)
Targeting the Vasculature of Solid Tumors
Synthesis of the Conjugate of Superoxide Dismutase with the Copolymer of Divinyl Ether and Maleic Anhydride Retaining Enzymatic Activity
Bioadhesive N-(2-Hydroxypropyl)Methacrylamide Copolymers for Colon-Specific Drug Delivery
Lactose-Carrying Polystyrene as a Drug Carrier: Investigation of Body Distributions to Parenchymal Liver Cells Using 125I-Labelled Lactose-Carrying Polystyrene
Induction of Drug Specific Antibody and the Controlled Release of Drug by 6-O-carboxymethyl-Chitin
Recent Clinical Studies on Lipo-PGE1 and Lipo-PGI2: PGE1 And PGI2 Incorporated in Lipid Microspheres, for Targeted Delivery
Drug Delivery to the Brain
Encapsulated Cells for Sustained Neurotransmitter Delivery to the Central Nervous System
Drug Transport to the Brain: In Vitro Versus in Vivo Approaches
Posters
Transmembrane Transport
Buccal Administration of Erythrocyte-Ghosts-Insulin in Rats
In Vivo Buccal Delivery of Calcitonin
Investigating the Bioadhesive Properties of Polymer Patches for Buccal Drug Delivery
Diffusion Rates and Transport Pathways of FITC-Labelled Model Compounds through Buccal Epithelium
Enhancing Effects of Various Structures of Unsaturated Fatty Acids on the Percutaneous Permeation of Indomethacin
Selective Extraction of Stratum Corneum Components to Probe Mechanisms of Enhanced Percutaneous Absorption
Study on Transdermal Sodium Nitroprusside Delivery System
Water Soluble Pilocarpine Prodrugs with Sustained Intraocular Activity in Normotensive Rabbits and in Glaucomatous Beagles
Transport of Small Peptides Across Rat Alveolar Epithelial Cell Monolayers
Receptor-Mediated Absorption of Dextran and Synthetic Glucose-Containing Polymer from the Intestinal Tract
Effect of Polycarbophil on the Paracellular Permeability of a Hydrophilic Model Compound After Application on a CACO-2 Cell Line
Use of a Lipid Carrier to Deliver Calcitonin Via the Small Intestine
Oral and Parenteral Delivery
Intravenous Carriers for Drug Delivery to Lymph Nodes
Targeted Conjugate Between Antimyosin and Radiolabeled Chelating Polymer: Influence of Single Site Fab-Polymer Bond on the Conjugate Performance
Stereocopolymers for Parenteral Sustained-Release of Peptides: Release of GRF29NH2 from a PLA/GA Matrix
Biopharmaceutics
The Effect of Charge on the Biodistribution of Synthetic Branched Polypeptides in Tumour Bearing Mice
Comparative in Vivo and in Vitro Distribution of Daunoxome and Daunorubicin in P1798 Lymphosarcoma Cells
Biopharmaceutics and Pharmacokinetics of [D-Ala2-D-Leu5]Enkephalin After Various Routes of Administration
Greatly Enhanced Oral Bioavailabilityof Propranolol Using the HALO™ Liver-Bypass Drug Delivery System
Novel Therapeutic Delivery Systems
Novel, Long-Acting and Selective Physostigmine Analogues as Potential Therapeutics for Alzheimer's Disease
Lecitinized Superoxide Dismutase: An Effective Drug Delivery System
Two Derivatives of Poly(Acrylic Acid) are Able to Inhibit Trypsin Activity
Controlled Release of Insulin from Boronic Acid Gel Under Physiological Conditions
Novel Thermo-Responsive Amphiphilic Poly(N-Isopropylacrylamide-Co-Sodium Acrlyate-Co-N-Alkylacrylamide) Networks
Delivery of Cytotoxic Drugs to Cancer Patients Using Low Density Lipoprotein
Development and Clinical Evaluation of Double-Phased Suppositories of Progesterone with Sustained Release Property
Macromolecular Complexone for Detection of Microvasculature by Magnetic Resonance Angiography
Cripdom Controlled Delivery System for Aspirin
Liposome and Microsphere Transport and Delivery
Effect of Lipid Bilayer Phase Structure on Solute Partitioning
Enhanced Tumor Accumulation and Prolonged Circulation Times of Micelle-Forming Poly(Ethylene Oxide-Aspartate) Block Copolymer-Adriamycin Conjugates
In Vivo Antitumor Activity of Polymeric Micelle Anticancer Drug Against Murine C 26 Tumor
Method for Assessing the Stability of Proteinoid Microspheres
Screening Candidate Microsphere Formulations by Incubating in Simulated Digestive Fluids
Stability and Mode Of Action Of AmbiosomeR (Liposomal Amphotericin B)
Application of Lipid Microspheres to Prepare a Thromboxane A2 Receptor Antagonist Inhaler
Aerosolization of Liposomal (AmbiosomeR) and Non-Liposomal (Fungizoner) Amphotericin B as a Treatment For Pulmonary Fungal Infections
Efficacy of Aerosolized Liposomal Amphotericin B (AmbiosomeR) as a Prophylactic Treatment in an Immune Compromised Murine Model of Pulmonary Aspergillosis
Efficacy of Albendazole Administered Orally is Improved by Encapsulation in Liposomes
Lipid Nano-Sphere (LNS), a Protein-Free Analogue of Lipoproteins, as a Novel Drug Carrier for Parenteral Administration, IV.
Microencapsulation of Mitomycin C for Controlled Delivery and Targeting
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1994
- Published:
- 1st January 1994
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483161570