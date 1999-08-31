Advances in Dendritic Macromolecules, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction (G.R. Newkome).
Organometallic dendrimers: synthesis, structural aspects, and applications in catalysis (M.A. Hearshaw et al.).
Poly(propylene imine) dendrimers (M.H.P. van Genderen et al.).
Chiral dendrimers (Hak-Fun Chow et al.).
Molecular topology of dendrimers (M.V. Diucea, G. Katona).
Description
The series Advances in Dendritic Macromolecules aims to cover the synthesis and supramolecular chemistry of dendritic or cascade super-molecules as well as their less perfect hyperbranched cousins.
The field of hyperbranched macromolecules, specifically dendrimers, has continued to expand at an amazing rate. The synthetic aspects, which were assumed to be over several years ago, have opened new avenues into the mesomolecular regime. The synthetic ingenuity of chemical artists has afforded new monomers and their diverse combinations to give rise to (poly)functionalized materials that embrace new supramolecular concepts in areas such as molecular recognition, assembly, encapsulation, and inclusion; catalysts; coatings; drug delivery systems; and in essence opens up the field of suprasupermolecular chemistry.
In chapter 1 the synthesis of organometallic and related transition metal-cotaining dendrimers is summarized and their novel properties and useful applications are described. Chapter 2 covers work on the commercial poly(propylene imine)s, including the "dendritic box", dendrimer-based superamphiphiles, and unimolecular inverse micelles. The next chapter looks at aspects of chirality in dendritic systems and this is followed by a look inside dendrimers from a molecular topologist's point-of-view.
Readership
For polymer students and students in academia and industry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 206
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © JAI Press 1999
- Published:
- 31st August 1999
- Imprint:
- JAI Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080552309
Department of Polymer Sciences and Chemistry, The University of Akron, Akron, Ohio 44325-4717, USA