Advances in Dendritic Macromolecules - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762303472, 9780080552309

Advances in Dendritic Macromolecules, Volume 4

1st Edition

Editors: G.R. Newkome
eBook ISBN: 9780080552309
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 31st August 1999
Page Count: 206
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
80.00
68.00
131.00
111.35
99.95
84.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction (G.R. Newkome).

Organometallic dendrimers: synthesis, structural aspects, and applications in catalysis (M.A. Hearshaw et al.).

Poly(propylene imine) dendrimers (M.H.P. van Genderen et al.).

Chiral dendrimers (Hak-Fun Chow et al.).

Molecular topology of dendrimers (M.V. Diucea, G. Katona).

Description

The series Advances in Dendritic Macromolecules aims to cover the synthesis and supramolecular chemistry of dendritic or cascade super-molecules as well as their less perfect hyperbranched cousins.
The field of hyperbranched macromolecules, specifically dendrimers, has continued to expand at an amazing rate. The synthetic aspects, which were assumed to be over several years ago, have opened new avenues into the mesomolecular regime. The synthetic ingenuity of chemical artists has afforded new monomers and their diverse combinations to give rise to (poly)functionalized materials that embrace new supramolecular concepts in areas such as molecular recognition, assembly, encapsulation, and inclusion; catalysts; coatings; drug delivery systems; and in essence opens up the field of suprasupermolecular chemistry.

In chapter 1 the synthesis of organometallic and related transition metal-cotaining dendrimers is summarized and their novel properties and useful applications are described. Chapter 2 covers work on the commercial poly(propylene imine)s, including the "dendritic box", dendrimer-based superamphiphiles, and unimolecular inverse micelles. The next chapter looks at aspects of chirality in dendritic systems and this is followed by a look inside dendrimers from a molecular topologist's point-of-view.

Readership

For polymer students and students in academia and industry.

Details

No. of pages:
206
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080552309

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

G.R. Newkome Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Polymer Sciences and Chemistry, The University of Akron, Akron, Ohio 44325-4717, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.