Advances in Dendritic Macromolecules - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762300693, 9780080552668

Advances in Dendritic Macromolecules, Volume 3

1st Edition

Authors: G.R. Newkome
eBook ISBN: 9780080552668
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762300693
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 16th December 1996
Page Count: 200
Table of Contents

Chapter headings. Preface (G.R. Newkome). Dendrimers and hyperbranched aliphatic polyesters based on 2,-2Bis (hydroxymethyl) propionic acid (Bis-MPA) (H. Ihre et al.). Consequences of the fractal character of dendritic high-spin macromolecules on their physiochemical properties (N. Ventosa et al.). Dendrimers based on metal complexes (S. Serroni et al.). Redox-active dendrimers, related building blocks, and oligomers (M.R. Bryce, W. Devonport). Organometallic dendritic macromolecules: organosilicon and organometallic entities as cores or building blocks (I. Cuadrado et al.). Index.

Description

The series Advances in Dendritic Macromolecules aims to cover the synthesis and supramolecular chemistry of dendritic or cascade super-molecules as well as their less perfect hyperbranched cousins.

In Volume 3, Chapter 1 describes the synthesis and characterization of dendrimers and hyperbranched polyesters, both based on 2,2-bis(hydroxymethyl)propionic acid, as the AB2-monomer. Chapter 2, discusses the advantages and drawbacks of dendritic molecular architectures necessary to create polymeric organic magnetic materials. In Chapter 3, Balzani and colleagues delineate their contributions to the field of polynuclear transition metal complexes in the design and construction of dendritic nanostructures; these luminesence and redox-active complexes suggest their role as photochemical molecular devices operating by photoinduced energy and electron transfer processes. Chapter 4, reviews the overall progress on redox-active dendrimers, especially as redox catalysts, organic conductors, modified electrodes, and models for electron transfer proteins. Chapter 5, summarizes the pioneering research in organometallic dendritic macromolecules and then delineates the redox properties of a series of silicon-based ferrocenyl-containing dendrimers.

Readership

For polymer students and students in academia and industry.

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080552668
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762300693

G.R. Newkome Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Polymer Sciences and Chemistry, The University of Akron, Akron, Ohio 44325-4717, USA

