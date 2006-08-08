Advances in Damage Mechanics: Metals and Metal Matrix Composites With an Introduction to Fabric Tensors
2nd Edition
Description
The book presents the principles of Damage Mechanics along with the latest research findings. Both isotropic and anisotropic damage mechanisms are presented. Various damage models are presented coupled with elastic and elasto-plastic behavior. The book includes two chapters that are solely dedicated to experimental investigations conducted by the authors. In its last chapter, the book presents experimental data for damage in composite materials that appear in the literature for the first time.
Key Features
· Systematic treatment of damage mechanics in composite materials
· Includes special and advanced topics · Includes basic principles of damage mechanics · Includes new experimental data that appears in print for the first time · Covers both metals and metal matrix composite materials · Includes new chapters on fabric tensors · Second edition includes four new chapters
Readership
Researchers in Engineering, Mechanics, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Materials Science. Also suitable for Graduate Students in Engineering Mechanics, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Materials Science.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
Part I: Isotropic Damage Mechanics - Scalar Formulation
Chapter 2. Uniaxial Tension in Metals
Chapter 3. Uniaxial Tension in Elastic Metal Matric Composites
Chapter 4. Uniaxial Tension in Elasto-Plastic Metal Matric Composites: Vector Formulation of the Overall Approach
Part II: Anisotropic Damage Mechanics - Tensor Formulation
Chapter 5. Damage and Elasticity in Metals
Chapter 6. Damage and Plasticity in Metals
Chapter 7. Metal Matrix Composites - Overall Approach
Chapter 8. Metal Matrix Composites - Local Approach
Chapter 9. Equivalence of the Overall and Local Approaches
Chapter 10. Metal Matrix Composites - Local and Interfacial Damage
Chapter 11. Symmetrization of the Effective Stress Tensor
Chapter 12. Experimental Damage Investigation
Chapter 13. High Cyclic Fatigue Damage for Uni-Directional Metal Matrix Composites
Chapter 14. Anisotropic Cyclic Damage-Plasticity Models for Metal Matrix Composites
Part III: Advanced Topics in Damage Mechanics
Chapter 15. Damage in Metal Matrix Composites Using the Generalized Model Cells
Chapter 16. The Kinematics of Damage for Finite-Strain Elasto-Plastic Solids
Chapter 17. A Coupled Anisotropic Damage Model for the Inelastic Response of Composite Materials
Part IV: Damage Mechanics and Fabric Tensors
Chapter 18. Damage Mechanics and Fabric Tensors
Chapter 19. Continuum Approach to Damage Mechanics of Composite Materials with Fabric Tensors
Chapter 20. Micromechanical Approach to Damage Mechanics of Composite Materials with Fabric Tensors
Chapter 21. Experimental Study and Fabric Tensor Quantification of Micro-Crack Distributions in Composite Materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 740
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 8th August 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080463674
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080446882
About the Author
George Voyiadjis
Dr. Voyiadjis is a Member of the European Academy of Sciences, and Foreign Member of both the Polish Academy of Sciences, and the National Academy of Engineering of Korea. George Z. Voyiadjis is the Boyd Professor at the Louisiana State University, in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. This is the highest professorial rank awarded by the Louisiana State University System. He is also the holder of the Freeport-MacMoRan Endowed Chair in Engineering. He joined the faculty of Louisiana State University in 1980. He is currently the Chair of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. He holds this position since February of 2001. He also served from 1992 to 1994 as the Acting Associate Dean of the Graduate School. He currently also serves since 2012 as the Director of the Louisiana State University Center for GeoInformatics (LSU C4G; http://c4gnet.lsu.edu/c4g/ ). Voyiadjis’ primary research interest is in plasticity and damage mechanics of metals, metal matrix composites, polymers and ceramics with emphasis on the theoretical modeling, numerical simulation of material behavior, and experimental correlation. Research activities of particular interest encompass macro-mechanical and micro-mechanical constitutive modeling, experimental procedures for quantification of crack densities, inelastic behavior, thermal effects, interfaces, damage, failure, fracture, impact, and numerical modeling. Dr. Voyiadjis’ research has been performed on developing numerical models that aim at simulating the damage and dynamic failure response of advanced engineering materials and structures under high-speed impact loading conditions. This work will guide the development of design criteria and fabrication processes of high performance materials and structures under severe loading conditions. Emphasis is placed on survivability area that aims to develop and field a contingency armor that is thin and lightweight, but with a very high level of an overpressure protection system that provides low penetration depths. The formation of cracks and voids in the adiabatic shear bands, which are the precursors to fracture, are mainly investigated. He has two patents, over 332 refereed journal articles and 19 books (11 as editor) to his credit. He gave over 400 presentations as plenary, keynote and invited speaker as well as other talks. Over sixty two graduate students (37 Ph. D.) completed their degrees under his direction. He has also supervised numerous postdoctoral associates. Voyiadjis has been extremely successful in securing more than $30.0 million in research funds as a principal investigator/investigator from the National Science Foundation, the Department of Defense, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, the Department of Transportation, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and major companies such as IBM and Martin Marietta.
Affiliations and Expertise
Boyd Professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Louisiana State University
Peter Kattan
Peter I. Kattan has a PhD in Civil Engineering from Louisiana State University. He has written three books on damage mechanics, one book on finite elements, and one book on composite materials. His research work is currently focused on damage mechanics with fabric tensors and the physical characterization of micro-crack distributions and their evolution. He has published extensively on the theory of plates and shells, constitutive modelling of inelastic materials and damage mechanics. He is currently a Visiting Professor at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Affiliations and Expertise
Louisiana State University, College of Engineering, Baton Rouge, U.S.A.