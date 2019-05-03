Advances in Cosmetic Surgery , 2019, Volume 2-1
- The Latest in Cosmetic Medicine: Supplements, Hormones, and Evidence
- Sculptural Aesthetic Surface Anatomy of the Face
- Tricks for Patient Retention for Maintenance Care
- Surgical Site Infections in Cosmetic Surgery
- Pain Control in the Age of an Opioid Epidemic
- Microneedling
- New Synergistic Tricks: Fillers + Neuromodulators +Technology = More than the Sum
- Facial Rejuvenation: Fat Transfer Versus Fillers
- Submental Fat Contouring: A Comparison of Deoxycholic Acid, Cryolipolysis, and Liposuction
- Subcutaneous Neck Skin Plasma Tightening
- Treatments for the Aging Lip
- Nonsurgical Periorbital Rejuvenation
- Update on the Treatment of Postblepharoplasty Lower Eyelid Retraction
- Update on the Treatment of the Skeletonized Upper Eyelid
- Defining the Brow Fat Pad: The Brow Fat Pad Suspension Suture
- Platelet-rich Plasma for Hair Growth
- Hair Loss in Men and Women: Medical and Surgical Therapies
- Subcutaneous Body Skin Tightening
- Hand Rejuvenation
- Nonsurgical Vaginal Treatments
Advances in Cosmetic Surgery includes the latest advances and breakthroughs in the field of cosmetic surgery from a multi-specialty perspective. Members of our distinguished editorial board, Gregory H. Branham, MD, Jeffrey S. Dover, MD, FRCPC, Heather J. Furnas, MD, Marissa MJ Tenenbaum, MD, and Allan E. Wulc, MD, FACS, have brought together the leading experts in the field to bring you this influential new publication. Articles in this volume include: The Latest in Cosmetic Medicine: Supplements, Hormones, and Evidence; Non-surgical Vaginal Treatments; Hand Rejuvenation; Non-Surgical Periorbital Rejuvenation; New Synergistic Tricks: Fillers + Neuromodulators + Technology = More Than the Sum; Tricks to Patient Retention for Maintenance Care; Submental Contouring: A Comparison of CoolSculpting, Kybella, and Liposuction; Treatments for the Aging Lip; Hair Loss in Men and Women: Medical and Surgical Therapies; Pain Control in the Age of an Opioid Epidemic; Facial Rejuvenation: Fat Transfer vs. Fillers; Subcutaneous Neck Plasma Skin Tightening; Update on the Treatment of the Skeletonized Upper Eyelid; Sculptural Aesthetic Surface Anatomy of the Face; Surgical Site Infections (SSIs) in Cosmetic Surgery; Microneedling (non-RF related); Defining the Brow Fat Pad: The Brassiere Suture; Plasma Resurfacing; Subcutaneous Body Skin Tightening; Update on the Treatment of Post-blepharoplasty Lower Eyelid Retraction; and PRP for Hair Growth. Be sure to order your copy of Volume 2 or subscribe today, so you don’t miss out on these important and timely updates in the field of cosmetic surgery!
English
- English
© Elsevier 2019
- © Elsevier 2019
3rd May 2019
- 3rd May 2019
Elsevier
- Elsevier
9780323655446
- 9780323655446
9780323655453
- 9780323655453
Gregory Branham
Chief Medical Officer, Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital, Creve Coeur, Missouri; Professor and Chief, Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Department of Otolaryngology-HNS, Washington University School of Medicine, St Louis, Missouri
Jeffrey Dover
Director, SkinCare Physicians, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut; Adjunct Associate Professor of Dermatology, Brown Medical School, Providence, Rhode Island
Heather Furnas
Adjunct Assistant Professor, Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Stanford Medical School, Stanford, California
Marissa Tenenbaum
Associate Professor and Program Director, Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Department of Surgery, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, St Louis, Missouri
Allan Wulc
Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Pennsylvania,Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Adjunct Associate Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania