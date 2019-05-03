Advances in Cosmetic Surgery , 2019 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323655446, 9780323655453

Advances in Cosmetic Surgery , 2019, Volume 2-1

1st Edition

Editors: Gregory Branham Jeffrey Dover Heather Furnas Marissa Tenenbaum Allan Wulc
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323655446
eBook ISBN: 9780323655453
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd May 2019
Table of Contents

  • The Latest in Cosmetic Medicine: Supplements, Hormones, and Evidence

  • Sculptural Aesthetic Surface Anatomy of the Face

  • Tricks for Patient Retention for Maintenance Care

  • Surgical Site Infections in Cosmetic Surgery

  • Pain Control in the Age of an Opioid Epidemic

  • Microneedling

  • New Synergistic Tricks: Fillers + Neuromodulators +Technology = More than the Sum

  • Facial Rejuvenation: Fat Transfer Versus Fillers

  • Submental Fat Contouring: A Comparison of Deoxycholic Acid, Cryolipolysis, and Liposuction

  • Subcutaneous Neck Skin Plasma Tightening

  • Treatments for the Aging Lip

  • Nonsurgical Periorbital Rejuvenation

  • Update on the Treatment of Postblepharoplasty Lower Eyelid Retraction

  • Update on the Treatment of the Skeletonized Upper Eyelid

  • Defining the Brow Fat Pad: The Brow Fat Pad Suspension Suture

  • Platelet-rich Plasma for Hair Growth

  • Hair Loss in Men and Women: Medical and Surgical Therapies

  • Subcutaneous Body Skin Tightening

  • Hand Rejuvenation

  • Nonsurgical Vaginal Treatments

Description

Advances in Cosmetic Surgery includes the latest advances and breakthroughs in the field of cosmetic surgery from a multi-specialty perspective. Members of our distinguished editorial board, Gregory H. Branham, MD, Jeffrey S. Dover, MD, FRCPC, Heather J. Furnas, MD, Marissa MJ Tenenbaum, MD, and Allan E. Wulc, MD, FACS, have brought together the leading experts in the field to bring you this influential new publication. Articles in this volume include: The Latest in Cosmetic Medicine: Supplements, Hormones, and Evidence; Non-surgical Vaginal Treatments; Hand Rejuvenation; Non-Surgical Periorbital Rejuvenation; New Synergistic Tricks: Fillers + Neuromodulators + Technology = More Than the Sum; Tricks to Patient Retention for Maintenance Care; Submental Contouring: A Comparison of CoolSculpting, Kybella, and Liposuction; Treatments for the Aging Lip; Hair Loss in Men and Women: Medical and Surgical Therapies; Pain Control in the Age of an Opioid Epidemic; Facial Rejuvenation: Fat Transfer vs. Fillers; Subcutaneous Neck Plasma Skin Tightening; Update on the Treatment of the Skeletonized Upper Eyelid; Sculptural Aesthetic Surface Anatomy of the Face; Surgical Site Infections (SSIs) in Cosmetic Surgery; Microneedling (non-RF related); Defining the Brow Fat Pad: The Brassiere Suture; Plasma Resurfacing; Subcutaneous Body Skin Tightening; Update on the Treatment of Post-blepharoplasty Lower Eyelid Retraction; and PRP for Hair Growth. Be sure to order your copy of Volume 2 or subscribe today, so you don’t miss out on these important and timely updates in the field of cosmetic surgery!

Details

About the Editors

Gregory Branham

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Medical Officer, Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital, Creve Coeur, Missouri; Professor and Chief, Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Department of Otolaryngology-HNS, Washington University School of Medicine, St Louis, Missouri

Jeffrey Dover

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, SkinCare Physicians, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut; Adjunct Associate Professor of Dermatology, Brown Medical School, Providence, Rhode Island

Heather Furnas

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Assistant Professor, Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Stanford Medical School, Stanford, California

Marissa Tenenbaum

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and Program Director, Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Department of Surgery, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, St Louis, Missouri

Allan Wulc

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Pennsylvania,Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Adjunct Associate Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

