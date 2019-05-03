Advances in Cosmetic Surgery , 2019, Volume 2-1

Advances in Cosmetic Surgery includes the latest advances and breakthroughs in the field of cosmetic surgery from a multi-specialty perspective. Members of our distinguished editorial board, Gregory H. Branham, MD, Jeffrey S. Dover, MD, FRCPC, Heather J. Furnas, MD, Marissa MJ Tenenbaum, MD, and Allan E. Wulc, MD, FACS, have brought together the leading experts in the field to bring you this influential new publication. Articles in this volume include: The Latest in Cosmetic Medicine: Supplements, Hormones, and Evidence; Non-surgical Vaginal Treatments; Hand Rejuvenation; Non-Surgical Periorbital Rejuvenation; New Synergistic Tricks: Fillers + Neuromodulators + Technology = More Than the Sum; Tricks to Patient Retention for Maintenance Care; Submental Contouring: A Comparison of CoolSculpting, Kybella, and Liposuction; Treatments for the Aging Lip; Hair Loss in Men and Women: Medical and Surgical Therapies; Pain Control in the Age of an Opioid Epidemic; Facial Rejuvenation: Fat Transfer vs. Fillers; Subcutaneous Neck Plasma Skin Tightening; Update on the Treatment of the Skeletonized Upper Eyelid; Sculptural Aesthetic Surface Anatomy of the Face; Surgical Site Infections (SSIs) in Cosmetic Surgery; Microneedling (non-RF related); Defining the Brow Fat Pad: The Brassiere Suture; Plasma Resurfacing; Subcutaneous Body Skin Tightening; Update on the Treatment of Post-blepharoplasty Lower Eyelid Retraction; and PRP for Hair Growth. Be sure to order your copy of Volume 2 or subscribe today, so you don’t miss out on these important and timely updates in the field of cosmetic surgery!