Advances in Control Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167169, 9781483194646

Advances in Control Systems, Volume 3

1st Edition

Theory and Applications

Editors: C. T. Leondes
eBook ISBN: 9781483194646
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 356
Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Guidance and Control of Reentry and Aerospace Vehicles

I. Introduction

II. Near-Earth Navigation

III. Orbit Determination

IV. Rendezvous Guidance

V. Entry Guidance

References

Two-Point Boundary-Value-Problem Techniques

I. Introduction

II. Formulation of the Two-Point Boundary-Value Problem

III. The Generalized Newton-Raphson Operator

IV. Convergence Theorems

V. Application of the Newton-Raphson Operator Method to the Problem of Optimal Control

VI. Comparison with Direct Methods

VII. Conclusions

References

The Existence Theory of Optimal Control Systems

I. Introduction

II. Review of the Principal Existence Theorems in Optimal Control

III. Controllability

IV. The Role of Existence Theorems in Optimal-Control Theory

References

Application of the Theory of Minimum-Normed Operators to Optimum-Control-System Problems

I. Optimum Terminal Control of Lumped Linear Systems

II. Synthesis of Minimum-Effort and Minimum-Time Control Functions

III. Minimum-Effort Control with a Magnitude Constraint on the Control Functions

IV. Minimum-Effort Control of Distributed-Parameter Systems

V. Summary and Extensions of the Work Presented in This Chapter

References

Kaiman Filtering Techniques

I. Introduction

II. Kaiman Filter Theory

III. Computational Considerations

IV. Application of the Kaiman Filter to Nonlinear Problems

V. Summary and Concluding Remarks

References

Application of State-Space Methods to Navigation Problems

I. Introduction

II. Examples of Nominal Trajectories

III. Equations of Motion and Notation

IV. Guidance Laws

V. Error Analysis

VI. Determination of State

VII. Parameter Estimation

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Advances in Control Systems: Theory and Applications, Volume 3 provides information pertinent to the significant progress in the field of automatic control. This book presents the leading areas of application of some of the more advanced control techniques in the field of aerospace vehicles.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of several topics, including space vehicle orbit determination, space vehicle rendezvous guidance and control methods, and reentry vehicle guidance and control. This text then examines the solution of the reference control input or trajectory problem by the quaslinearization or generalized Newton–Raphson operator technique. Other chapters consider the basic problem of existence of optimal control and discuss the application of Kalman filtering techniques to nonlinear system problems. This book discusses as well the role of existence theorems in optimal control. The final chapter deals with the application areas of state-space techniques.

This book is a valuable resource for aerospace engineers.

Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483194646

C. T. Leondes

C. T. Leondes Editor

