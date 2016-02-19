Advances in Control Systems, Volume 3
1st Edition
Theory and Applications
Table of Contents
Guidance and Control of Reentry and Aerospace Vehicles
I. Introduction
II. Near-Earth Navigation
III. Orbit Determination
IV. Rendezvous Guidance
V. Entry Guidance
Two-Point Boundary-Value-Problem Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Formulation of the Two-Point Boundary-Value Problem
III. The Generalized Newton-Raphson Operator
IV. Convergence Theorems
V. Application of the Newton-Raphson Operator Method to the Problem of Optimal Control
VI. Comparison with Direct Methods
VII. Conclusions
The Existence Theory of Optimal Control Systems
I. Introduction
II. Review of the Principal Existence Theorems in Optimal Control
III. Controllability
IV. The Role of Existence Theorems in Optimal-Control Theory
Application of the Theory of Minimum-Normed Operators to Optimum-Control-System Problems
I. Optimum Terminal Control of Lumped Linear Systems
II. Synthesis of Minimum-Effort and Minimum-Time Control Functions
III. Minimum-Effort Control with a Magnitude Constraint on the Control Functions
IV. Minimum-Effort Control of Distributed-Parameter Systems
V. Summary and Extensions of the Work Presented in This Chapter
Kaiman Filtering Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Kaiman Filter Theory
III. Computational Considerations
IV. Application of the Kaiman Filter to Nonlinear Problems
V. Summary and Concluding Remarks
Application of State-Space Methods to Navigation Problems
I. Introduction
II. Examples of Nominal Trajectories
III. Equations of Motion and Notation
IV. Guidance Laws
V. Error Analysis
VI. Determination of State
VII. Parameter Estimation
Advances in Control Systems: Theory and Applications, Volume 3 provides information pertinent to the significant progress in the field of automatic control. This book presents the leading areas of application of some of the more advanced control techniques in the field of aerospace vehicles.
Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of several topics, including space vehicle orbit determination, space vehicle rendezvous guidance and control methods, and reentry vehicle guidance and control. This text then examines the solution of the reference control input or trajectory problem by the quaslinearization or generalized Newton–Raphson operator technique. Other chapters consider the basic problem of existence of optimal control and discuss the application of Kalman filtering techniques to nonlinear system problems. This book discusses as well the role of existence theorems in optimal control. The final chapter deals with the application areas of state-space techniques.
This book is a valuable resource for aerospace engineers.
