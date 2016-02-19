Advances in Control Systems, Volume 3

Advances in Control Systems: Theory and Applications, Volume 3 provides information pertinent to the significant progress in the field of automatic control. This book presents the leading areas of application of some of the more advanced control techniques in the field of aerospace vehicles.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of several topics, including space vehicle orbit determination, space vehicle rendezvous guidance and control methods, and reentry vehicle guidance and control. This text then examines the solution of the reference control input or trajectory problem by the quaslinearization or generalized Newton–Raphson operator technique. Other chapters consider the basic problem of existence of optimal control and discuss the application of Kalman filtering techniques to nonlinear system problems. This book discusses as well the role of existence theorems in optimal control. The final chapter deals with the application areas of state-space techniques.

This book is a valuable resource for aerospace engineers.