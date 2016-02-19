Advances in Control Systems, Volume 7

Advances in Control Systems: Theory and Applications, Volume 7 provides information pertinent to the significant progress in the field of control and systems theory and applications. This book covers the important general area of computational problems in random and deterministic dynamic systems. Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the controllability of a stochastic system. This text then presents a survey and status of methods for nonlinear minimal variance filtering. Other chapters consider some possible pitfalls and develop practical approximate nonlinear filters. This book discusses as well the area of computational problems and techniques for optimal nonlinear control problems. Computer simulation results are also included in order to show a number of the key results. The final chapter deals with the development of algorithms for the determination of the optimal control of distributed parameter systems, which pervades many areas of engineering endeavor. This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians and engineers.