Advances in Control Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167138, 9781483194615

Advances in Control Systems, Volume 7

1st Edition

Theory and Applications

Editors: C. T. Leondes
eBook ISBN: 9781483194615
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 328
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Computational Problems in Random and Deterministic Dynamical Systems

I. Introduction

II. Problem Statement and Preliminaries

III. Sufficient Conditions for Controllability

IV. Solution of Terminal Control Problem

V. Computational Comparisons

VI. Relations Between the Induced State Space Algorithm and the Maximum Principle

VII. Relations Between the Induced State Space Algorithm and Dynamic Programming: An Optimal Iterative Algorithm

References

Approximate Continuous Nonlinear Minimal-Variance Filtering

I. Introduction

II. Mathematical Model

III. Review of Present Approximate Filter Equations

IV. Derivation of Valid Filter Equations

V. Simulations

References

Computational Methods in Optimal Control Problems

I. Introduction

II. The Optimal Control Problem

III. Computational Methods and Integration of Optimal Trajectories

IV. A Reentry Problem

V. Optimal Reentry Trajectories

VI. An Optimal Linear Control System

VII. Summary and Conclusions

References

The Optimal Control of Systems with Transport Lag

Notation and Symbols

I. Introduction

II. Systems Described by Differential-Integral Equations

III. Systems Described by Linear Differential-Integral Equations

IV. Linear Systems with Time Delays

V. Computational Results

VI. Conclusions and Comments

References

Entropy Analysis of Feedback Control Systems

I. Introduction

II. Mathematical Preliminaries

III. The Estimation Problem

IV. Real-Time Data Processing

V. Conclusions

References

Optimal Control of Linear Distributed Parameter Systems

I. Introduction

II. Elements of Problem Formulation

III. Optimal Control via Parametrization and Approximation

IV. Optimal Control via Function Space Methods

V. The Optimal Pursuit Problem for Cauchy Systems

List of Symbols

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Advances in Control Systems: Theory and Applications, Volume 7 provides information pertinent to the significant progress in the field of control and systems theory and applications. This book covers the important general area of computational problems in random and deterministic dynamic systems. Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the controllability of a stochastic system. This text then presents a survey and status of methods for nonlinear minimal variance filtering. Other chapters consider some possible pitfalls and develop practical approximate nonlinear filters. This book discusses as well the area of computational problems and techniques for optimal nonlinear control problems. Computer simulation results are also included in order to show a number of the key results. The final chapter deals with the development of algorithms for the determination of the optimal control of distributed parameter systems, which pervades many areas of engineering endeavor. This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians and engineers.

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483194615

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

C. T. Leondes Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.