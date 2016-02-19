Advances in Control Systems, Volume 7
1st Edition
Theory and Applications
Table of Contents
Computational Problems in Random and Deterministic Dynamical Systems
I. Introduction
II. Problem Statement and Preliminaries
III. Sufficient Conditions for Controllability
IV. Solution of Terminal Control Problem
V. Computational Comparisons
VI. Relations Between the Induced State Space Algorithm and the Maximum Principle
VII. Relations Between the Induced State Space Algorithm and Dynamic Programming: An Optimal Iterative Algorithm
Approximate Continuous Nonlinear Minimal-Variance Filtering
I. Introduction
II. Mathematical Model
III. Review of Present Approximate Filter Equations
IV. Derivation of Valid Filter Equations
V. Simulations
Computational Methods in Optimal Control Problems
I. Introduction
II. The Optimal Control Problem
III. Computational Methods and Integration of Optimal Trajectories
IV. A Reentry Problem
V. Optimal Reentry Trajectories
VI. An Optimal Linear Control System
VII. Summary and Conclusions
The Optimal Control of Systems with Transport Lag
Notation and Symbols
I. Introduction
II. Systems Described by Differential-Integral Equations
III. Systems Described by Linear Differential-Integral Equations
IV. Linear Systems with Time Delays
V. Computational Results
VI. Conclusions and Comments
Entropy Analysis of Feedback Control Systems
I. Introduction
II. Mathematical Preliminaries
III. The Estimation Problem
IV. Real-Time Data Processing
V. Conclusions
Optimal Control of Linear Distributed Parameter Systems
I. Introduction
II. Elements of Problem Formulation
III. Optimal Control via Parametrization and Approximation
IV. Optimal Control via Function Space Methods
V. The Optimal Pursuit Problem for Cauchy Systems
List of Symbols
Description
Advances in Control Systems: Theory and Applications, Volume 7 provides information pertinent to the significant progress in the field of control and systems theory and applications. This book covers the important general area of computational problems in random and deterministic dynamic systems. Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the controllability of a stochastic system. This text then presents a survey and status of methods for nonlinear minimal variance filtering. Other chapters consider some possible pitfalls and develop practical approximate nonlinear filters. This book discusses as well the area of computational problems and techniques for optimal nonlinear control problems. Computer simulation results are also included in order to show a number of the key results. The final chapter deals with the development of algorithms for the determination of the optimal control of distributed parameter systems, which pervades many areas of engineering endeavor. This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians and engineers.
