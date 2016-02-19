Advances in Control Systems, Volume 2

Advances in Control Systems: Theory and Applications, Volume 2 provides information pertinent to the significant progress in the field of automatic control. This book presents different methods for generating Liapunov functions, which is important in the analysis of nonlinear systems.

Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the reduction of the important method of Liapunov to a practical working tool for the analysis of complex nonlinear systems. This text then discusses applications of the rather powerful method of dynamic programming to a complex class of problems. Other chapters consider the mathematical theory of optimal control, which is often confronted with the task of solving a system of first-order ordinary differential equations. This book discusses as well the input–output relationship of multivariable linear systems or plants. The final chapter deals with a powerful technique for design by analysis of nonlinear systems.

This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians and engineers.