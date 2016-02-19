Advances in Control Systems, Volume 2
1st Edition
Theory and Applications
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
The Generation of Liapunov Functions
I. Introduction
II. Background, Definitions, and Theorems
III. Generation of Liapunov Functions for Autonomous Systems
IV. Generation of Liapunov Functions for Nonautonomous Systems
V. Conclusion
References
The Application of Dynamic Programming to Satellite Intercept and Rendezvous Problems
I. Introduction
II. The Optimal Control Problem
III. Optimal Estimation Problem
IV. Linearization Considerations
V. Computational Details
VI. Some Computational Results
List of Symbols
References
Synthesis of Adaptive Control Systems by Function Space Methods
I. Introduction
II. The Minimization Problem in Hilbert Space
III. Synthesis of Optimal Controls
IV. Final Value and Minimum Effort Systems
V. Least-Squares Estimation of Linear System Weighting Function Matrix
VI. Identification of Nonlinear Systems
VII. Optimal Control of Nonlinear Systems
VIII. Conclusions
References
Singular Solutions in Problems of Optimal Control
I. Introduction
II. Singular Solutions of Differential Equations
III. A Particular Class of Singular Solutions
IV. Some Preliminary Examples
V. Problems of Optimal Control
VI. A Summary of the Maximum Principle
VII. The Hamilton-Jacobi Equation
VIII. Problems of Optimal Control with the Control Appearing Linearly
IX. Singular Solutions in Problems of Optimal Control
X. The Singular Control Surface
XI. The Flooding Technique and Some Special Necessary Conditions for Optimal Singular Subarcs
XII. Allowable Switching Directions
XIII. The Singular Control
XIV. Singular Solutions and the Classical Calculus of Variations
XV. Singular Solutions in a More General Class of Optimal Control Problems
XVI. Examples
XVII. Appendix: Calculation of Expressions for the Singular Surface Ss
References
Several Applications of the Direct Method of Liapunov
Abstract
I. Introduction
II. A Sufficient Condition for the Stability of a Class of Systems
III. Applications of the Theorem of Linear Bounds
IV. Steepest-Descent Computation of the Inverse of a Singular Linear Function
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Advances in Control Systems: Theory and Applications, Volume 2 provides information pertinent to the significant progress in the field of automatic control. This book presents different methods for generating Liapunov functions, which is important in the analysis of nonlinear systems.
Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the reduction of the important method of Liapunov to a practical working tool for the analysis of complex nonlinear systems. This text then discusses applications of the rather powerful method of dynamic programming to a complex class of problems. Other chapters consider the mathematical theory of optimal control, which is often confronted with the task of solving a system of first-order ordinary differential equations. This book discusses as well the input–output relationship of multivariable linear systems or plants. The final chapter deals with a powerful technique for design by analysis of nonlinear systems.
This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians and engineers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194608