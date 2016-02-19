Advances in Control Systems, Volume 8
1st Edition
Theory and Applications
Table of Contents
Method of Conjugate Gradients for Optimal Control Problems with State Variable Constraint
I. Introduction
II. The Conjugate Gradient Algorithm
III. The Class of Control Problems to Be Considered
IV. Computational Considerations
V. An Example: A Minimum Distance with Forbidden Region Problem
VI. Conclusions and Remarks
Final Value Control Systems
I. Introduction
II. A General Final Value Control Function
III. Single Input Minimum Energy Controllers
IV. Multiple Input Minimum Energy Controllers
V. Minimum Quadratic Multiple Input Systems
VI. Partially Closed-Loop Control Functions
Appendix: Useful Lemmas on Determinants
Singular Problems in Linear Estimation and Control
I. Introduction
II. Colored Noise Filtering
III. A Calculus of Variations Formulation of Linear Estimation
IV. Duality of Estimation and Control
V. Singular End-Point Problems
Discrete Stochastic Differential Games
I. Introduction
II. Multistage Differential Games with Perfect Information
III. Multistage Stochastic Differential Games
IV. Single-Stage Stochastic Differential Games
V. Future Work
Optimal Control Applications in Economic Systems
I. Introduction
II. The Macroeconomic Model in Econometric Format
III. The Macroeconomic Model in Modern Control System Format
IV. Numerical Analysis of the Open-Loop System
V. Optimal Control
VI. Numerical Solution of the Optimal Control Policy
VII. Conclusions and Recommendations
Numerical Solution of Nonlinear Equations and Nonlinear, Two-Point Boundary-Value Problems
I. Description of the Problems
II. Solution of Nonlinear Equations
III. Solution of Nonlinear, Two-Point Boundary-Value Problems
Advances in Process Control Applications
I. Introduction
II. Historical Perspective
III. A Modern Approach to Process Control
IV. Application of Modern Control Methods to the Basic Oxygen Furnace
V. Conclusions
Advances in Control Systems: Theory and Applications, Volume 8 provides information pertinent to significant progress in the field of control and systems theory and applications. This book focuses on applications to large-scale systems.
Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of an effective algorithm for dynamic system organization with state variable constraints. This text then explores a number of effective techniques for the analysis and syntheses of final value control systems. Other chapters consider some significant problems associated with the practical application of Kalman Filter techniques. This book discusses as well the most significant and fundamental work on the international scene in the development of effective algorithms for dynamic system optimization. The final chapter deals with the application of modern control methods of complex industrial process control problems.
This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians, control system engineers, physical scientists, economists, econometricians, and research workers.
