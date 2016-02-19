Advances in Control Systems, Volume 8

Advances in Control Systems: Theory and Applications, Volume 8 provides information pertinent to significant progress in the field of control and systems theory and applications. This book focuses on applications to large-scale systems.

Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of an effective algorithm for dynamic system organization with state variable constraints. This text then explores a number of effective techniques for the analysis and syntheses of final value control systems. Other chapters consider some significant problems associated with the practical application of Kalman Filter techniques. This book discusses as well the most significant and fundamental work on the international scene in the development of effective algorithms for dynamic system optimization. The final chapter deals with the application of modern control methods of complex industrial process control problems.

This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians, control system engineers, physical scientists, economists, econometricians, and research workers.