Advances in Control Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167114, 9781483194592

Advances in Control Systems, Volume 8

1st Edition

Theory and Applications

Editors: C. T. Leondes
eBook ISBN: 9781483194592
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 276
Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Method of Conjugate Gradients for Optimal Control Problems with State Variable Constraint

I. Introduction

II. The Conjugate Gradient Algorithm

III. The Class of Control Problems to Be Considered

IV. Computational Considerations

V. An Example: A Minimum Distance with Forbidden Region Problem

VI. Conclusions and Remarks

References

Final Value Control Systems

I. Introduction

II. A General Final Value Control Function

III. Single Input Minimum Energy Controllers

IV. Multiple Input Minimum Energy Controllers

V. Minimum Quadratic Multiple Input Systems

VI. Partially Closed-Loop Control Functions

Appendix: Useful Lemmas on Determinants

References

Singular Problems in Linear Estimation and Control

I. Introduction

II. Colored Noise Filtering

III. A Calculus of Variations Formulation of Linear Estimation

IV. Duality of Estimation and Control

V. Singular End-Point Problems

References

Discrete Stochastic Differential Games

I. Introduction

II. Multistage Differential Games with Perfect Information

III. Multistage Stochastic Differential Games

IV. Single-Stage Stochastic Differential Games

V. Future Work

References

Optimal Control Applications in Economic Systems

I. Introduction

II. The Macroeconomic Model in Econometric Format

III. The Macroeconomic Model in Modern Control System Format

IV. Numerical Analysis of the Open-Loop System

V. Optimal Control

VI. Numerical Solution of the Optimal Control Policy

VII. Conclusions and Recommendations

References

Numerical Solution of Nonlinear Equations and Nonlinear, Two-Point Boundary-Value Problems

I. Description of the Problems

II. Solution of Nonlinear Equations

III. Solution of Nonlinear, Two-Point Boundary-Value Problems

References

Advances in Process Control Applications

I. Introduction

II. Historical Perspective

III. A Modern Approach to Process Control

IV. Application of Modern Control Methods to the Basic Oxygen Furnace

V. Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Advances in Control Systems: Theory and Applications, Volume 8 provides information pertinent to significant progress in the field of control and systems theory and applications. This book focuses on applications to large-scale systems.

Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of an effective algorithm for dynamic system organization with state variable constraints. This text then explores a number of effective techniques for the analysis and syntheses of final value control systems. Other chapters consider some significant problems associated with the practical application of Kalman Filter techniques. This book discusses as well the most significant and fundamental work on the international scene in the development of effective algorithms for dynamic system optimization. The final chapter deals with the application of modern control methods of complex industrial process control problems.

This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians, control system engineers, physical scientists, economists, econometricians, and research workers.

Details

No. of pages:
276
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483194592

About the Editors

C. T. Leondes Editor

