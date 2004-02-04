Advances in Control Education 2003
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Simulation and animation in web, development in control laboratories, remote laboratories and experiments, future and challenges for control engineering curricula, web courses, teaching control theory, advanced control, laboratory exercises and learning by doing, simulation, control, possibilities of computer networks in training, software tools for control education
Description
Advances in Control Education 2003 - the 6th IFAC Symposium on Advances in Control Education was an international forum for scientists and practitioners involved in the field of control education to present their latest research, results and ideas. The symposium also aimed to disseminate knowledge and experience in alternative methods and approaches in education. In addition to three plenary lectures and the technical visit, the symposium included 12 regular sessions and panel discussion session on the topic “web- with or without”. Technical sessions concentrated on new software tools in control education especially on the role of interaction in Control Engineering education, web-based systems and remote laboratories and on laboratory experiments.
Key Features
- Presents and illustrates new approaches to the effective utilisation of new software tools in control engineering education
- Identifies the important role remote laboratories play in the development of control education
Readership
Academic researchers and practitioners in the field of electrical and electronic engineering specializing in control systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 4th February 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080912998
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080435596
About the Editors
Juha Lindfors Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Lapland, Rovaniemi, Finland