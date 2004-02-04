Advances in Control Education 2003 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080435596, 9780080912998

Advances in Control Education 2003

1st Edition

Editors: Juha Lindfors
eBook ISBN: 9780080912998
Paperback ISBN: 9780080435596
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 4th February 2004
Page Count: 348
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
12600.00
10710.00
148.00
125.80
151.82
129.05
90.00
76.50
112.00
95.20
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Simulation and animation in web, development in control laboratories, remote laboratories and experiments, future and challenges for control engineering curricula, web courses, teaching control theory, advanced control, laboratory exercises and learning by doing, simulation, control, possibilities of computer networks in training, software tools for control education

Description

Advances in Control Education 2003 - the 6th IFAC Symposium on Advances in Control Education was an international forum for scientists and practitioners involved in the field of control education to present their latest research, results and ideas. The symposium also aimed to disseminate knowledge and experience in alternative methods and approaches in education. In addition to three plenary lectures and the technical visit, the symposium included 12 regular sessions and panel discussion session on the topic “web- with or without”. Technical sessions concentrated on new software tools in control education especially on the role of interaction in Control Engineering education, web-based systems and remote laboratories and on laboratory experiments.

Key Features

  • Presents and illustrates new approaches to the effective utilisation of new software tools in control engineering education
  • Identifies the important role remote laboratories play in the development of control education

Readership

Academic researchers and practitioners in the field of electrical and electronic engineering specializing in control systems

Details

No. of pages:
348
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080912998
Paperback ISBN:
9780080435596

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Juha Lindfors Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Lapland, Rovaniemi, Finland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.