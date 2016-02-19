Advances in Control Education 1991
1st Edition
Selected Papers from the IFAC Symposium, Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 24-25 June 1991
Table of Contents
Section headings and selected papers: An industrial challenge to control system educators, M K Masten. A response from academia, K J Astrom. Curriculum Issues in Control Education. Control systems curricula in the United States: results of two recent surveys, P Dorato & A Feliachi. An educational environment for the teaching of quantitative feedback theory, C H Houpis & G B Lamont. Software for Control System Simulation. Comprehensive teachware for automatic control, D Gillet et al. Computer simulation and animation environment for control education, K Cheok et al. Software for Control System Analysis. The role of interactive graphic tools in teaching control theory, A Emami-Naeini & K S Diehl. Programs for teaching nonlinear control in MATLAB, D P Atherton & T C Yang. VISDYCON: VISual DYnamics and CONtrol, W K Durfee. Hardware Experiments in Control - I. The University of Illinois bicycle project, R E Klein. Microprocessor-based control systems: a first step in teaching mechatronics, R Shoureshi & N Kubota. Hardware Experiments in Control - II. A new inverted pendulum apparatus for education, K Furuta et al. Senior control systems laboratory at Purdue University, P H Meckl. Software for Control System Design. Computer integrated instruction for/with a CACSD-tool, U Sens. Control implementation: real time multitasking/multiprocessing, D M Auslander. Panel Discussion (Afterword). State of control education today/future needs, M J Rabins et al. Appendix: Reflections on the 1991 advances in control education, D M Auslander. Author index. Keyword index.
Description
This volume is the published proceedings of selected papers from the IFAC Symposium, Boston, Massachusetts, 24-25 June 1991, where a forum was provided for the discussion of the latest advances and techniques in the education of control and systems engineers. Emerging technologies in this field, neural networks, fuzzy logic and symbolic computation are incorporated in the papers. Containing 35 papers, these proceedings provide a valuable reference source for anyone lecturing in this area, with many practical applications included.
Readership
For academics involved in teaching systems and control technology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 211
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1992
- Published:
- 3rd April 1992
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483298894
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
G.F. Franklin Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Electrical Engineering Department, Stanford University, California, USA
M.J. Rabins Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Mechanical Engineering Department, Texas A & M University, Texas, USA
N.A. Kheir Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electrical and Systems Engineering, Oakland University, USA