Advances in Control Education 1991 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080409580, 9781483298894

Advances in Control Education 1991

1st Edition

Selected Papers from the IFAC Symposium, Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 24-25 June 1991

Editors: G.F. Franklin M.J. Rabins N.A. Kheir
eBook ISBN: 9781483298894
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 3rd April 1992
Page Count: 211
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Section headings and selected papers: An industrial challenge to control system educators, M K Masten. A response from academia, K J Astrom. Curriculum Issues in Control Education. Control systems curricula in the United States: results of two recent surveys, P Dorato & A Feliachi. An educational environment for the teaching of quantitative feedback theory, C H Houpis & G B Lamont. Software for Control System Simulation. Comprehensive teachware for automatic control, D Gillet et al. Computer simulation and animation environment for control education, K Cheok et al. Software for Control System Analysis. The role of interactive graphic tools in teaching control theory, A Emami-Naeini & K S Diehl. Programs for teaching nonlinear control in MATLAB, D P Atherton & T C Yang. VISDYCON: VISual DYnamics and CONtrol, W K Durfee. Hardware Experiments in Control - I. The University of Illinois bicycle project, R E Klein. Microprocessor-based control systems: a first step in teaching mechatronics, R Shoureshi & N Kubota. Hardware Experiments in Control - II. A new inverted pendulum apparatus for education, K Furuta et al. Senior control systems laboratory at Purdue University, P H Meckl. Software for Control System Design. Computer integrated instruction for/with a CACSD-tool, U Sens. Control implementation: real time multitasking/multiprocessing, D M Auslander. Panel Discussion (Afterword). State of control education today/future needs, M J Rabins et al. Appendix: Reflections on the 1991 advances in control education, D M Auslander. Author index. Keyword index.

Description

This volume is the published proceedings of selected papers from the IFAC Symposium, Boston, Massachusetts, 24-25 June 1991, where a forum was provided for the discussion of the latest advances and techniques in the education of control and systems engineers. Emerging technologies in this field, neural networks, fuzzy logic and symbolic computation are incorporated in the papers. Containing 35 papers, these proceedings provide a valuable reference source for anyone lecturing in this area, with many practical applications included.

Readership

For academics involved in teaching systems and control technology.

Details

No. of pages:
211
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483298894

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

G.F. Franklin Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Electrical Engineering Department, Stanford University, California, USA

M.J. Rabins Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Mechanical Engineering Department, Texas A & M University, Texas, USA

N.A. Kheir Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Electrical and Systems Engineering, Oakland University, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.