Advances in Concrete Slab Technology documents the proceedings of the International Conference on Concrete Slabs held at Dundee University on April 3-6, 1979. This book discusses the influence of steel fiber-reinforcement on the shear strength of slab-column connections; sulfur-treated concrete slabs; yield line analysis of orthotropicaly reinforced exterior panels of flat slab floors; and behavior of flat slab/edge column joints. The design of multiple panel flat slab structures; structural behavior of floor slabs in shear wall buildings; shrinkage and cracking of concrete at early ages; and slab construction for HAB system modules are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the direct finishing of concrete slabs using the early age power grinding technique; application of vacuum dewatering to in-situ slab production; retexturing of concrete slabs; and fatigue resistance of composite precast and in situ concrete floors. This publication is a good reference for students and individuals concerned with the practices and research relating to slab technology.

The Development of Steel Fiber Reinforced Concrete with Particular Reference to Its Use in Concrete Slabs

Influence of Steel Fiber-Reinforcement on the Shear Strength of Slab-Column Connections

Ribbed Slabs Made of Ferrocement

The Use of Lightweight Aggregate Concrete for Structural Applications

Effect of Repeated Dosages of Superplasticisers on Workability, Strength and Durability of Concrete

Flowing Concrete

Utilizing the Advantages of Type-K Shrinkage-Compensating Cement Concrete in Various Types of Slab Designs — A Report Covering Fourteen Years of U.S.A. Usage

Sulfur-Treated Concrete Slabs

Experimental Behavior of Reinforced Concrete Slabs, with Particular Reference to Anisotropic Slabs

Short-Time Deflections of Rectangular Simply Supported Reinforced Concrete Slabs

The Influence of Bar Spacing on Tension Stiffening in Reinforced Concrete Slabs

A Finite Element Solution of Post Cracking Behavior of Reinforced Concrete Slabs

Nonlinear Finite Element Analysis of Reinforced Concrete Slabs Subjected to Transient Impulsive Loading

Yield Line Analysis of Orthotropically Reinforced Exterior Panels of Flat Slab Floors

A Detailed Yield Line Study of Uniformly Loaded, Column-Supported Interior Slab Panels

Design for Punching Strength of Slabs at Interior Columns

Behavior of Flat Slab/Edge Column Joints

The Punching Strength of Unbonded Post-Tensioned Slabs at Columns

Tests on Prestressed, Partially Prestressed and Reinforced Concrete Slabs

Reinforced Concrete Slab Design — A Generalized Strip Method Including Concentrated Loads and Supports

Hillerborg's Simple Strip Method of Design for Reinforced Concrete Slabs

Design of Multiple Panel Flat Slab Structures

A Critical Review of Two Existing Methods of Design for Flat Slabs in Light of A New Comprehensive Method

Design of Concrete Slabs for Infinite in-Plane Stiffness

Recent Developments in Apportioning Reinforcement in Concrete Slabs Subjected to Bending and Membrane Forces

Structural Behavior of Floor Slabs in Shear Wall Buildings

Optimum Design of Reinforced Concrete and Prestressed Concrete Slabs

Some Economic Implications in Reinforced Concrete Slab Design

Future French Recommendations Concerning Concrete Pavements Design

Behavior and Design of Residential Slabs on the Expansive Clays of Melbourne

The Design of Ground Bearing Slabs in Warehouse Construction

Ground Floor Slabs — U.K. Practice in the Seventies

The Utilization of Flowing Concrete for Slab Applications

The Effects of Time Lag in Placing Concrete

Shrinkage and Cracking of Concrete at Early Ages

The Construction and Performance of Ground Supported and Suspended Concrete Slabs Subject to Abnormal Wear in Rhodesia

A Review of the Development of the Current International Procedures for the Design and Construction of Prestressed Slabs in Buildings

Slab Construction for HAB System Modules

Precast Concrete Floors

Development of a Two-Way Spanning Flooring System Using Precast Concrete Units

Special Finishes for Concrete Floors

Cement Based Smoothing and Screeding Compounds

The Use of Water Dispersed Polymers in Cement Mixes for Floor Toppings and Concrete Repairs

Abrasion Resistant Concrete Floors

Direct Finishing of Concrete Slabs Using the Early Age Power Grinding Technique

The Application of Vacuum De-Watering to In-Situ Slab Production

Plant Hire in Concrete Treatment, Preparation and Maintenance

Aspects of Design Problems and Remedial Works

Retexturing of Concrete Slabs

Flame Cleaning of Concrete

Re-Bonding of Fractured Elements Including Floor Slabs

Repair of Concrete Balcony Slabs

Fatigue Resistance of Composite Precast and In Situ Concrete Floors

Structural Repairing of the Roof-Plate of the Church L'Epiphanie at Schaarbeek, Belgium

The Early Age Behavior of A Massive, Reinforced Concrete Suspended Slab

