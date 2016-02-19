Advances in Concrete Slab Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080232560, 9781483188652

Advances in Concrete Slab Technology

1st Edition

Proceedings of the International Conference on Concrete Slabs Held at Dundee University, 3-6 April 1979

Editors: Ravindra K. Dhir OBE John G. L. Munday
eBook ISBN: 9781483188652
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 804
Description

Advances in Concrete Slab Technology documents the proceedings of the International Conference on Concrete Slabs held at Dundee University on April 3-6, 1979. This book discusses the influence of steel fiber-reinforcement on the shear strength of slab-column connections; sulfur-treated concrete slabs; yield line analysis of orthotropicaly reinforced exterior panels of flat slab floors; and behavior of flat slab/edge column joints. The design of multiple panel flat slab structures; structural behavior of floor slabs in shear wall buildings; shrinkage and cracking of concrete at early ages; and slab construction for HAB system modules are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the direct finishing of concrete slabs using the early age power grinding technique; application of vacuum dewatering to in-situ slab production; retexturing of concrete slabs; and fatigue resistance of composite precast and in situ concrete floors. This publication is a good reference for students and individuals concerned with the practices and research relating to slab technology.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Organizing Committee

Opening Session

Welcoming Address

Opening Address

Session 1 Concrete and Its Constituent Materials

The Development of Steel Fiber Reinforced Concrete with Particular Reference to Its Use in Concrete Slabs

Influence of Steel Fiber-Reinforcement on the Shear Strength of Slab-Column Connections

Ribbed Slabs Made of Ferrocement

The Use of Lightweight Aggregate Concrete for Structural Applications

Effect of Repeated Dosages of Superplasticisers on Workability, Strength and Durability of Concrete

Flowing Concrete

Utilizing the Advantages of Type-K Shrinkage-Compensating Cement Concrete in Various Types of Slab Designs — A Report Covering Fourteen Years of U.S.A. Usage

Sulfur-Treated Concrete Slabs

Discussion

Session 2 Structural Design

Experimental Behavior of Reinforced Concrete Slabs, with Particular Reference to Anisotropic Slabs

Short-Time Deflections of Rectangular Simply Supported Reinforced Concrete Slabs

The Influence of Bar Spacing on Tension Stiffening in Reinforced Concrete Slabs

A Finite Element Solution of Post Cracking Behavior of Reinforced Concrete Slabs

Nonlinear Finite Element Analysis of Reinforced Concrete Slabs Subjected to Transient Impulsive Loading

Yield Line Analysis of Orthotropically Reinforced Exterior Panels of Flat Slab Floors

A Detailed Yield Line Study of Uniformly Loaded, Column-Supported Interior Slab Panels

Design for Punching Strength of Slabs at Interior Columns

Behavior of Flat Slab/Edge Column Joints

The Punching Strength of Unbonded Post-Tensioned Slabs at Columns

Tests on Prestressed, Partially Prestressed and Reinforced Concrete Slabs

Discussion

Session 3 Structural Design

Reinforced Concrete Slab Design — A Generalized Strip Method Including Concentrated Loads and Supports

Hillerborg's Simple Strip Method of Design for Reinforced Concrete Slabs

Design of Multiple Panel Flat Slab Structures

A Critical Review of Two Existing Methods of Design for Flat Slabs in Light of A New Comprehensive Method

Design of Concrete Slabs for Infinite in-Plane Stiffness

Recent Developments in Apportioning Reinforcement in Concrete Slabs Subjected to Bending and Membrane Forces

Structural Behavior of Floor Slabs in Shear Wall Buildings

Optimum Design of Reinforced Concrete and Prestressed Concrete Slabs

Some Economic Implications in Reinforced Concrete Slab Design

Future French Recommendations Concerning Concrete Pavements Design

Behavior and Design of Residential Slabs on the Expansive Clays of Melbourne

The Design of Ground Bearing Slabs in Warehouse Construction

Discussion

Session 4 Construction Techniques

Ground Floor Slabs — U.K. Practice in the Seventies

The Utilization of Flowing Concrete for Slab Applications

The Effects of Time Lag in Placing Concrete

Shrinkage and Cracking of Concrete at Early Ages

The Construction and Performance of Ground Supported and Suspended Concrete Slabs Subject to Abnormal Wear in Rhodesia

A Review of the Development of the Current International Procedures for the Design and Construction of Prestressed Slabs in Buildings

Slab Construction for HAB System Modules

Precast Concrete Floors

Development of a Two-Way Spanning Flooring System Using Precast Concrete Units

Discussion

Session 5 Surface Finishes

Special Finishes for Concrete Floors

Cement Based Smoothing and Screeding Compounds

The Use of Water Dispersed Polymers in Cement Mixes for Floor Toppings and Concrete Repairs

Abrasion Resistant Concrete Floors

Direct Finishing of Concrete Slabs Using the Early Age Power Grinding Technique

The Application of Vacuum De-Watering to In-Situ Slab Production

Plant Hire in Concrete Treatment, Preparation and Maintenance

Discussion

Session 6 Failures, Preventative Measures and Remedial Treatments

Aspects of Design Problems and Remedial Works

Retexturing of Concrete Slabs

Flame Cleaning of Concrete

Re-Bonding of Fractured Elements Including Floor Slabs

Repair of Concrete Balcony Slabs

Fatigue Resistance of Composite Precast and In Situ Concrete Floors

Structural Repairing of the Roof-Plate of the Church L'Epiphanie at Schaarbeek, Belgium

The Early Age Behavior of A Massive, Reinforced Concrete Suspended Slab

Discussion

Workshop Sessions

Session 1

Session 3

Session 4

Closing Discussion

List of Participants

List of Exhibitors

Index of Authors and Contributors

About the Editor

Ravindra K. Dhir OBE

Ravindra Kumar Dhir OBE is an honorary professor of concrete engineering, University of Birmingham, United Kingdom; adjunct professor at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, and emeritus professor of concrete technology, University of Dundee, United Kingdom, where he held the position of founding director of the Concrete Technology Unit (1988-2008) and developed it into an internationally acknowledged Centre of Excellence. His approach to research is visionary and creative, and by working closely with industry, he ensured a meaningful dissemination of his research into practice. He won many awards and honours,including the Order of the British Empire for services to concrete technology from the Queen (1998), Secretary of State for Trade and Industry for innovative partnership with industry (1989 and 1990 consecutively) and honorary fellowships from the Institute of Concrete Technology, United Kingdom; Indian Concrete Institute. He served on numerous technical committees, including as president of the Concrete Society (2009-2010) and on the editorial board of the Magazine of Concrete Research.

industry (1989 and 1990 consecutively) and honorary fellowships from the Institute of Concrete Technology, United Kingdom; Indian Concrete Institute. He served on numerous technical committees, including as president of the Concrete Society (2009-2010) and on the editorial board of the Magazine of Concrete Research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Concrete Engineering, University of Birmingham, UK

John G. L. Munday

