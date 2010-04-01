Advances in Computers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123810274, 9780123810281

Advances in Computers, Volume 79

1st Edition

Editors: Marvin Zelkowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780123810281
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123810274
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st April 2010
Page Count: 348
Table of Contents

  1. Applications in Data-Intensive Computing by Anuj R. Shah, Joshua N. Adkins, Douglas J. Baxter, William R. Cannon, Daniel G. Chavarria-Miranda, Sutanay Choudhury, Ian Gorton, Deborah K. Gracio, Todd D. Halter, Navdeep D. Jaitly, John R. Johnson, Richard T. Kouzes, Matthew C. Macduff, Andres Marquez, Matthew E. Monroe, Christopher S. Oehmen, William A. Pike, Chad Scherrer, Oreste Villa, Bobbie-Jo Webb-Robertson, Paul D. Whitney, and Nino Zuljevic

  2. Pitfalls and Issues of Manycore Programming by Ami Marowka

  3. Illusion of Wireless Security by Alfred Loo

  4. Brain-computer interfaces for the operation of robotic and prosthetic devices by Dennis J. McFarland and Jonathan R. Wolpaw

  5. The Tools Perspective on Software Reverse Engineering: Requirements, Construction and Evaluation by Holger M. Kienle and Hausi A. Müller

Description

This is volume 79 of Advances in Computers. This series, which began publication in 1960, is the oldest continuously published anthology that chronicles the ever- changing information technology field. In these volumes we publish from 5 to 7 chapters, three times per year, that cover the latest changes to the design, development, use and implications of computer technology on society today.

Key Features

  • Covers the full breadth of innovations in hardware, software, theory, design, and applications.
  • Many of the in-depth reviews have become standard references that continue to be of significant, lasting value in this rapidly expanding field.

    • Readership

    Researchers in high performance computer areas, hardware manufacturers, physics and scientific computation and computer science educational programs

    About the Editors

    Marvin Zelkowitz Editor

    Affiliations and Expertise

    University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA

