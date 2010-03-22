Advances in Computers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123810199, 9780123810205

Advances in Computers, Volume 78

1st Edition

Improving the Web

Editors: Marvin Zelkowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780123810205
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123810199
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd March 2010
Page Count: 368
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
135.00
114.75
195.00
165.75
172.68
146.78
149.00
126.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
171.00
145.35
107.00
90.95
133.00
113.05
177.00
150.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Search Engine Optimization – Black and White Hat Approaches by Ross A. Malaga

  2. Web Searching and Browsing: A Multilingual Perspective by Wingyan Chung

  3. Features for Content-Based Audio Retrieval by Dalibor Mitrovic, Matthias Zeppelzauer and Christian Breiteneder

  4. Multimedia Services over Wireless Metropolitan Area Networks by Kostas Pentikousis, Jarno Pinola, Esa Piri, Pedro Neves, and Susana Sargento

  5. An Overview of Web Effort Estimation by Emilia Mendes

  6. Communication Media Selection for Remote Interaction of Ad Hoc Groups by Fabio Calefato and Filippo Lanubile

Description

This is volume 78 of Advances in Computers. This series, which began publication in 1960, is the oldest continuously published anthology that chronicles the ever- changing information technology field. In these volumes we publish from 5 to 7 chapters, three times per year, that cover the latest changes to the design, development, use and implications of computer technology on society today.

Key Features

  • Covers the full breadth of innovations in hardware, software, theory, design, and applications.
  • Many of the in-depth reviews have become standard references that continue to be of significant, lasting value in this rapidly expanding field.

Readership

Researchers in high performance computer areas, hardware manufacturers, physics and scientific computation and computer science educational programs

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123810205
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123810199

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Marvin Zelkowitz Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.