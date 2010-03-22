Advances in Computers, Volume 78
1st Edition
Improving the Web
Editors: Marvin Zelkowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780123810205
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123810199
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd March 2010
Page Count: 368
Table of Contents
- Search Engine Optimization – Black and White Hat Approaches by Ross A. Malaga
- Web Searching and Browsing: A Multilingual Perspective by Wingyan Chung
- Features for Content-Based Audio Retrieval by Dalibor Mitrovic, Matthias Zeppelzauer and Christian Breiteneder
- Multimedia Services over Wireless Metropolitan Area Networks by Kostas Pentikousis, Jarno Pinola, Esa Piri, Pedro Neves, and Susana Sargento
- An Overview of Web Effort Estimation by Emilia Mendes
- Communication Media Selection for Remote Interaction of Ad Hoc Groups by Fabio Calefato and Filippo Lanubile
Description
This is volume 78 of Advances in Computers. This series, which began publication in 1960, is the oldest continuously published anthology that chronicles the ever- changing information technology field. In these volumes we publish from 5 to 7 chapters, three times per year, that cover the latest changes to the design, development, use and implications of computer technology on society today.
Key Features
- Covers the full breadth of innovations in hardware, software, theory, design, and applications.
- Many of the in-depth reviews have become standard references that continue to be of significant, lasting value in this rapidly expanding field.
Readership
Researchers in high performance computer areas, hardware manufacturers, physics and scientific computation and computer science educational programs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 22nd March 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123810205
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123810199
About the Editors
Marvin Zelkowitz Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA
