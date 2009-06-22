Advances in Computers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123748126, 9780080951133

Advances in Computers, Volume 77

1st Edition

Editors: Marvin Zelkowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780080951133
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123748126
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd June 2009
Page Count: 330
Table of Contents

1 Photo Fakery and Forensics

2 Advances in Computer Displays

3 Playing with All Senses: Human-Computer Interface Devices for Games

4 A Status Report on the P versus NP Question

5 Dynamically Typed Languages

6 Factors influencing software development productivity - State of the art and industrial experiences

7 Evaluating the modifiability of software architecture using expert judgment

8 The Common Law and its Impact on the Internet

Description

This is volume 77 of Advances in Computers. Since 1960, annual volumes are produced containing chapters by some of the leading experts in the field of computers today. For 50 years these volumes offer ideas and developments that are changing our society.

This volume presents eight different topics covering many different aspects of computer science. A wide range of subjects are covered from insights into the different ways individuals can interact with electronic devices to how common law is adapting to and impacting on the Internet.

Readership

Researchers in high performance computer areas, hardware manufacturers, physics and scientific computation and computer science educational programs

Details

No. of pages:
330
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080951133
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123748126

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Marvin Zelkowitz Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA

