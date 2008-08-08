Advances in Computers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123744265, 9780080951553

Advances in Computers, Volume 74

1st Edition

Software Development

Editors: Marvin Zelkowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780080951553
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123744265
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th August 2008
Page Count: 336
Table of Contents

  1. Data Hiding Tactics for Windows and Unix File Systems - Hal Berghel, David Hoelzer, and Michael Sthultz
  2. Multimedia and Sensor Security - Anna Haæ
  3. Email Spam Filtering - Enrique Puertas Sanz, José María Gómez Hidalgo, and José Carlos Cortizo Pérez
  4. The Use of Simulation Techniques for Hybrid Software Cost Estimation and Risk Analysis - Michael Kläs, Adam Trendowicz, Axel Wickenkamp, Jürgen Münch, Nahomi Kikuchi, and Yasushi Ishigai
  5. An Environment for Conducting Families of Software Engineering Experiments - Lorin Hochstein, Taiga Nakamura, Forrest Shull, Nico Zazworka, Victor R. Basili, and Marvin V. Zelkowitz
  6. Global Software Development: Origins, Practices, and Directions -James J. Cusick, Alpana Prasad, and William M. Tepfenhart

Description

This is volume 74 of Advances in Computers, subtitled “Recent advances in software development.” This series, which began in 1960, is the oldest continuously published series of books that has chronicled the ever- changing landscape of information technology. Each year three volumes are published, each presenting five to seven chapters describing the latest technology in the use of computers today. In this current volume, we present six chapters that give an update on some of the major issues affecting the development of software today.

The six chapters in this volume can be divided into two general categories. The first three deal with the increasing importance of security in the software we write and provide insights into how to increase that security. The three latter chapters look at software development as a whole and provide guidelines in how best to make certain decisions on a project-level basis.

The book series is a valuable addition to university courses that emphasize the topics under discussion in that particular volume as well as belonging on the bookshelf of industrial practitioners who need to implement many of the technologies that are described.

Readership

Application builders, project managers, engineering educational programs (classes in security development, global software development)

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080951553
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123744265

About the Editors

Marvin Zelkowitz Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA

