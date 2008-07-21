Advances in Computers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123744258, 9780080880310

Advances in Computers, Volume 73

1st Edition

Emerging Technologies

Editors: Marvin Zelkowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780080880310
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123744258
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st July 2008
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

  1. History of Computers, Electronic Commerce, and Agile Methods by D. F. Rico, H. H. Sayani, and R. F. Field

  2. Testing with Software Designs by A. A. Andrews and A. Mahdian

  3. Balancing Transparency, Efficiency, and Security in Pervasive Systems by M. Wenstrom, E. Bentivegna, and A. R. Hurson

  4. Computing with RFID: Drivers, Technology and Implications by G. Roussos

  5. Medical Robotics and Computer-Integrated Interventional Medicine by R. H. Taylor and P. Kazanzides

Description

This is volume 73 of Advances in Computers. This series, which began publication in 1960, is the oldest continuously published anthology that chronicles the ever- changing information technology field. In these volumes we publish from 5 to 7 chapters, three times per year, that cover the latest changes to the design, development, use and implications of computer technology on society today. In this current volume, subtitled “Emerging Technologies,” we discuss several new advances in computer software generation as well as describe new applications of those computers.

The first chapter gives an overview of various software development technologies that have been applied during the past 40 years with the goal of improving the software development process. This includes various methods such as structured development methods, reviews, object-oriented methods and rapid development technologies.

Chapter 2 explores implications of UML as an emerging design notation for software.

Chapter 3 looks at the emerging concept of pervasive computing and its impact on resource management and security. The authors discuss how the goal of transparency of computers affects efficiency of the system as well as security concerns.

Chapter 4 discusses RFID, or radio frequency identification. This is the technology that cheaply tags products with unique identifiers that only need to pass near a reading device rather than specifically being read by a scanner. With this technology, products can be traced through the supply chain from manufacture to use easily.

In the final chapter, the authors discuss the use of robot technology in medicine, specifically computer-integrated interventional medicine (CIIM) in which robotic control takes over some or all of the aspects of surgery.

Readership

Researchers in high performance computer areas, hardware manufacturers, physics and scientific computation and computer science educational programs

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080880310
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123744258

About the Editors

Marvin Zelkowitz Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA

