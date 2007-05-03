Advances in Computers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123737458, 9780080524405

Advances in Computers, Volume 69

1st Edition

Architectural Advances

Editors: Marvin Zelkowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780080524405
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123737458
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd May 2007
Page Count: 342
Table of Contents

Contributors
Preface

The Architecture of Efficient Multi-Core Processors: A Holistic Approach (Rakesh Kumar and Dean M. Tullsen)
Designing Computational Clusters for Performance and Power (Kirk W. Cameron, Rong Ge and Xizhou Feng)
Compiler-Assisted Leakage Energy Reduction for Cache Memories (Wei Zhang)
Mobile Games: Challenges and Opportunities (Paul Coulton, Reuben Edwaerds, Will Bamford, Fadi Chehemi, Paul Gilbertson and Omer Rashid)
Free/Open Source Software Development: Recent Research Results and Methods (Walt Scacchi)
AUTHOR INDEX SUBJECT INDEX

Description

The series covers new developments in computer technology. Most chapters present an overview of a current subfield within computers, with many citations, and often include new developments in the field by the authors of the individual chapters. Topics include hardware, software, theoretical underpinnings of computing, and novel applications of computers. This current volume emphasizes architectural advances and includes five chapters on hardware development, games for mobile devices such as cell phones, and open source software development.

The book series is a valuable addition to university courses that emphasize the topics under discussion in that particular volume as well as belonging on the bookshelf of industrial practitioners who need to implement many of the technologies that are described.

Key Features

  • Current information on power requirements for new processors
  • Development of games for devices with limited screen sizes (e.g. cellular telephones)
  • Open source software development
  • Multicore processors

Readership

Hardware designers, system builders and university courses on these topics

Details

About the Editors

Marvin Zelkowitz Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA

