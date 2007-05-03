Advances in Computers, Volume 69
1st Edition
Architectural Advances
The Architecture of Efficient Multi-Core Processors: A Holistic Approach (Rakesh Kumar and Dean M. Tullsen)
Designing Computational Clusters for Performance and Power (Kirk W. Cameron, Rong Ge and Xizhou Feng)
Compiler-Assisted Leakage Energy Reduction for Cache Memories (Wei Zhang)
Mobile Games: Challenges and Opportunities (Paul Coulton, Reuben Edwaerds, Will Bamford, Fadi Chehemi, Paul Gilbertson and Omer Rashid)
Free/Open Source Software Development: Recent Research Results and Methods (Walt Scacchi)
The series covers new developments in computer technology. Most chapters present an overview of a current subfield within computers, with many citations, and often include new developments in the field by the authors of the individual chapters. Topics include hardware, software, theoretical underpinnings of computing, and novel applications of computers. This current volume emphasizes architectural advances and includes five chapters on hardware development, games for mobile devices such as cell phones, and open source software development.
The book series is a valuable addition to university courses that emphasize the topics under discussion in that particular volume as well as belonging on the bookshelf of industrial practitioners who need to implement many of the technologies that are described.
- Current information on power requirements for new processors
- Development of games for devices with limited screen sizes (e.g. cellular telephones)
- Open source software development
- Multicore processors
Hardware designers, system builders and university courses on these topics
Marvin Zelkowitz Editor
