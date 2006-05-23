Advances in Computers, Volume 67
1st Edition
Web Technology
Table of Contents
Preface.
Contributors.
Chapter 1. Broadcasting a Means to Disseminate Public Data in a Wireless Environment - Issues and Solutions (A.R. Hurson, Y. Jiao and B.A. Shirazi).
Chapter 2. Programming Models and Synchronization Techniques for Disconnected Business Applications (A. Leff and J.T. Rayfield).
Chapter 3. Academic Electronic Journals: Past, Present and Future (A. Hovav and P. Gray).
Chapter 4. Web Testing for Reliability Improvement (J. Tian and L. Ma).
Chapter 5. Wireless Insecurities (M. Sthultz, J. Uecker and H. Berghel).
Chapter 6. The State of the Art in Digital Forensics (D. Forte).
Description
This volume is number 67 in the series Advances in Computers that began back in 1960. This is the longest continuously published series of books that chronicles the evolution of the computer industry. Each year three volumes are produced presenting approximately 20 chapters that describe the latest technology in the use of computers today. Volume 67, subtitled "Web technology," presents 6 chapters that show the impact that the World Wide Web is having on our society today. The general theme running throughout the volume is the ubiquity of web services. Topics such as wireless access and its problems and reliability of web communications are emphasized.
Key features:
- In-depth surveys and tutorials on software development approaches
- Well-known authors and researchers in the field
- Extensive bibliographies with most chapters
- All chapters focus on Internet and web technology issues
- Discussion of wireless communication and forensic issues, currently important research areas
Readership
Software practitioners and web developers. Also suitable for university courses on above topics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 346
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 23rd May 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080462875
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120121670
University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA