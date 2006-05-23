Advances in Computers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120121670, 9780080462875

Advances in Computers, Volume 67

1st Edition

Web Technology

Editors: Marvin Zelkowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780080462875
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120121670
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd May 2006
Page Count: 346
Table of Contents

Preface.
Contributors.

Chapter 1. Broadcasting a Means to Disseminate Public Data in a Wireless Environment - Issues and Solutions (A.R. Hurson, Y. Jiao and B.A. Shirazi).
Chapter 2. Programming Models and Synchronization Techniques for Disconnected Business Applications (A. Leff and J.T. Rayfield).
Chapter 3. Academic Electronic Journals: Past, Present and Future (A. Hovav and P. Gray).
Chapter 4. Web Testing for Reliability Improvement (J. Tian and L. Ma).
Chapter 5. Wireless Insecurities (M. Sthultz, J. Uecker and H. Berghel).
Chapter 6. The State of the Art in Digital Forensics (D. Forte).

Description

This volume is number 67 in the series Advances in Computers that began back in 1960. This is the longest continuously published series of books that chronicles the evolution of the computer industry. Each year three volumes are produced presenting approximately 20 chapters that describe the latest technology in the use of computers today. Volume 67, subtitled "Web technology," presents 6 chapters that show the impact that the World Wide Web is having on our society today. The general theme running throughout the volume is the ubiquity of web services. Topics such as wireless access and its problems and reliability of web communications are emphasized.

Key features:

  • In-depth surveys and tutorials on software development approaches
  • Well-known authors and researchers in the field
  • Extensive bibliographies with most chapters
  • All chapters focus on Internet and web technology issues
  • Discussion of wireless communication and forensic issues, currently important research areas

Readership

Software practitioners and web developers. Also suitable for university courses on above topics.

Details

No. of pages:
346
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080462875
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120121670

About the Editors

Marvin Zelkowitz Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA

