Advances in Computers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120121656, 9780080459677

Advances in Computers, Volume 65

1st Edition

Editors: Marvin Zelkowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780080459677
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120121656
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th July 2005
Page Count: 390
Table of Contents

Preface. Contributors.

Chapter 1. The state of artificial intelligence by Adrian A. Hopgood

Chapter 2. Software model checking with SPIN by Gerard J. Holzmann

Chapter 3. Early Cognitive Computer Vision by Jan-Mark Geusebroek

Chapter 4. Verification and Validation and Artificial Intelligence by Tim Menzies and Charles Pecheur

Chapter 5. Indexing, Learning and Content-based Retrieval for Special Purpose Image Databases by Mark J. Huiskes and Eric J. Pauwels

Chapter 6. Defect Analysis: Basic Techniques for Management and Learning by David N. Card

Chapter 7. Function Points by Christopher J. Lokan

Chapter 8. The Role of Mathematics in Computer Science and Software Engineering Education by Peter B. Henderson

Description

This present volume describes some of the latest advances in the computer science field today. This current volume emphasizes information processing with chapters on artificial intelligence, data bases and software engineering. In particular it looks at the interfaces between AI and software development with chapters on how AI affects the development of correct programs, and conversely, how software engineering can affect the development of correct AI programs.

Key Features:

  • In-depth surveys and tutorials on new computer technology.
  • Well-known authors and researchers in the field.
  • Extensive bibliographies with most chapters.
  • Impact of AI on software development and impact of software development on correct AI programs.
  • What is the educational role of mathematics in the development of the next generation of computer professional?

Key Features

  • In-depth surveys and tutorials on new computer technology.
  • Well-known authors and researchers in the field.
  • Extensive bibliographies with most chapters.
  • Impact of AI on software development and impact of software development on correct AI programs.
  • What is the educational role of mathematics in the development of the next generation of computer professional?

Readership

Computer Scientists, Professionals in Artificial Intelligence

About the Editors

Marvin Zelkowitz Editor

University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA

