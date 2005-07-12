Advances in Computers, Volume 65
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. Contributors.
Chapter 1. The state of artificial intelligence by Adrian A. Hopgood
Chapter 2. Software model checking with SPIN by Gerard J. Holzmann
Chapter 3. Early Cognitive Computer Vision by Jan-Mark Geusebroek
Chapter 4. Verification and Validation and Artificial Intelligence by Tim Menzies and Charles Pecheur
Chapter 5. Indexing, Learning and Content-based Retrieval for Special Purpose Image Databases by Mark J. Huiskes and Eric J. Pauwels
Chapter 6. Defect Analysis: Basic Techniques for Management and Learning by David N. Card
Chapter 7. Function Points by Christopher J. Lokan
Chapter 8. The Role of Mathematics in Computer Science and Software Engineering Education by Peter B. Henderson
Description
This present volume describes some of the latest advances in the computer science field today. This current volume emphasizes information processing with chapters on artificial intelligence, data bases and software engineering. In particular it looks at the interfaces between AI and software development with chapters on how AI affects the development of correct programs, and conversely, how software engineering can affect the development of correct AI programs.
Key Features:
- In-depth surveys and tutorials on new computer technology.
- Well-known authors and researchers in the field.
- Extensive bibliographies with most chapters.
- Impact of AI on software development and impact of software development on correct AI programs.
- What is the educational role of mathematics in the development of the next generation of computer professional?
Readership
Computer Scientists, Professionals in Artificial Intelligence
Details
- No. of pages:
- 390
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 12th July 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080459677
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120121656
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Marvin Zelkowitz Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA