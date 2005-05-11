Advances in Computers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120121649, 9780080459585

Advances in Computers, Volume 64

1st Edition

New Programming Paradigms

Authors: Marvin Zelkowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780080459585
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120121649
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th May 2005
Page Count: 340
Table of Contents

Preface.
Contributors.

  1. Automatic Evaluation of Web Search Services (Abdur Chowdhury).
  2. Web Services (Sang Shin).
  3. A Protocol Layer Survey of Network Security (John V. Harrison and Hal Berghel).
  4. E-Service: The Revenue Expansion Path to E-Commerce Profitability (Roland T. Rust, P. K. Kannan, Anupama D. Ramachandran).
  5. Pervasive Computing: A Vision to Realize (Debashis Saha).
  6. Open Source Software Development: Structural Tension in the American Experiment (Coskun Bayrak and Chad Davis)
  7. Disability and Technology: Building Bariers or Creating Opportunities? (Peter Gregor, David Sloan and Alan F. Newell).

Author Index.
Subject Index.
Contents of Volumes in this Series

Description

Advances in Computers covers new developments in computer technology. Most chapters present an overview of a current subfield within computer science, with many citations and often include new developments in the field by the authors of the individual chapters. Topics include hardware, software, theoretical underpinnings of computing, and novel applications of computers. This current volume emphasizes the role of the internet, the world wide web and other aspects of a distributed computing environment. Open source development as well as computing for the handicapped are additional important topics.

Key Features:

  • In-depth surveys and tutorials on new computer technology
  • Well-known authors are researchers in the field
  • Extensive bibliographies with most chapters
  • Important chapters on new technologies for software development: open source development and the technology needed to use the web for electronic commerce

Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080459585
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120121649

About the Authors

Marvin Zelkowitz Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA

