Advances in Computers, Volume 64
1st Edition
New Programming Paradigms
Table of Contents
- Automatic Evaluation of Web Search Services (Abdur Chowdhury).
- Web Services (Sang Shin).
- A Protocol Layer Survey of Network Security (John V. Harrison and Hal Berghel).
- E-Service: The Revenue Expansion Path to E-Commerce Profitability (Roland T. Rust, P. K. Kannan, Anupama D. Ramachandran).
- Pervasive Computing: A Vision to Realize (Debashis Saha).
- Open Source Software Development: Structural Tension in the American Experiment (Coskun Bayrak and Chad Davis)
- Disability and Technology: Building Bariers or Creating Opportunities? (Peter Gregor, David Sloan and Alan F. Newell).
Description
Advances in Computers covers new developments in computer technology. Most chapters present an overview of a current subfield within computer science, with many citations and often include new developments in the field by the authors of the individual chapters. Topics include hardware, software, theoretical underpinnings of computing, and novel applications of computers. This current volume emphasizes the role of the internet, the world wide web and other aspects of a distributed computing environment. Open source development as well as computing for the handicapped are additional important topics.
- In-depth surveys and tutorials on new computer technology
- Well-known authors are researchers in the field
- Extensive bibliographies with most chapters
- Important chapters on new technologies for software development: open source development and the technology needed to use the web for electronic commerce
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 11th May 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080459585
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120121649
Marvin Zelkowitz Author
University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA