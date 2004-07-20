Advances in Computers, Volume 62

Advances in Computers covers new developments in computer technology. Most chapters present an overview of a current subfield within computer science, with many citations, and often include new developments in the field by the authors of the individual chapters. Topics include hardware, software, theoretical underpinnings of computing, and novel applications of computers. This volume emphasizes software engineering issues in the design of new software systems. The use of the new emerging agile methods is presented as well as timeboxing and model based software engineering (MBASE) as techniques to manage large scale developments.

The book series is a valuable addition to university courses that emphasize the topics under discussion in that particular volume as well as belonging on the bookshelf of industrial practitioners who need to implement many of the technologies that are described.