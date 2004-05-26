Advances in Computers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120121618, 9780080490281

Advances in Computers, Volume 61

1st Edition

Architectural Issues

Authors: Marvin Zelkowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780080490281
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120121618
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th May 2004
Page Count: 364
Table of Contents

Preface Contributors

  1. Evaluating software architectures ---- Roseanne Tesoriero Tvedt, Patricia Costa, and Mikael Lindvall
  2. Efficient architectural design of high performance microprocessors ---- Lieven Eeckhout and Koen De Bosschere
  3. Security issues and solutions in distributed heterogeneous mobile data systems ---- A. R. Hurson, J. Ploskonka, Y. Jiao and H. Haridas
  4. Disruptive technologies and their affect on global telecommunications ---- Stan McClellan, Stephen Low, and Wai-Tian Tan
  5. Ions, atoms, and bits: An architectural approach to quantum computing ---- Dean Copsey, Mark Oskin, and Frederick T. Chong

Description

Advances in Computers covers new developments in computer technology. Most chapters present an overview of a current subfield within computer science, with many citations, and often include new developments in the field by the authors of the individual chapters. Topics include hardware, software, theoretical underpinnings of computing, and novel applications of computers. This current volume emphasizes architectural issues in the design of new hardware and software system. An architectural design evaluation process is described that allows developers to make sure that their source programs adhere to the architectural design of the specifications. This greatly aids in the maintenance of the system. Telecommunications issues are covered from the impact of new technology to security of wireless systems. Quantum computing, an exciting development that may greatly increase the speed of present computers, is described.

The book series is a valuable addition to university courses that emphasize the topics under discussion in that particular volume as well as belonging on the bookshelf of industrial practitioners who need to implement many of the technologies that are described.

Key Features

  • In-depth surveys and tutorials on new computer technology
  • Well-known authors and researchers in the field
  • Extensive bibliographies with most chapters
  • All chapters discuss aspects of architectural design of new hardware and software
  • Quantum computing is an exciting new prospect for future machine design

Readership

Software practitioners, Computer engineers, Students and Graduate Students

Details

No. of pages:
364
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080490281
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120121618

About the Authors

Marvin Zelkowitz Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA

