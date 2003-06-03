Advances in Computers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120121571, 9780080493510

Advances in Computers, Volume 57

1st Edition

Information Repositories

Editors: Marvin Zelkowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780080493510
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120121571
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd June 2003
Page Count: 332
Table of Contents

Preface. Contributors. On the nature and importance of archiving in the digital age, H.R. Tibbo. Preserving digital records and the life cycle of information, S. Chen. Managing historical XML data, S.S. Chawathe. Adding compression to next-generation text retrieval systems, N. Ziviani, and E. Silva de Moura. Are scripting languages any good? A validation of Perl, Python, Rexx, and Tcl against C, C++, and Java, L. Prechelt. Issues and approaches for developing lerner-centered technology, C. Quintana, J. Krajcik, and E. Soloway. Personalizing interactions with information systems, S. Perugini, and N. Ramakrishnan.

Description

Advances in Computers remains at the forefront in presenting the new developments in the ever-changing field of information technology. Since 1960, Advances in Computers has chronicled the constantly shifting theories and methods of this technology that greatly shape our lives today.

Information Repositories focuses on the use of large data repositories to store and retrieve information.

This series is an invaluable addition to any university course in computer technology, as well as finding itself at home on the bookshelf of industrial practitioners.

Key Features

  • Includes in-depth surveys and tutorials on advances in Computer Technology
  • Features the work of well-known authors and researchers in the field
  • Provides a broad overview of important developments
  • Contains extensive bibliographies

Readership

Library and information technology experts, both academic and industrial

About the Editors

Marvin Zelkowitz Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA

