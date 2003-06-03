Advances in Computers, Volume 57
1st Edition
Information Repositories
Table of Contents
Preface. Contributors. On the nature and importance of archiving in the digital age, H.R. Tibbo. Preserving digital records and the life cycle of information, S. Chen. Managing historical XML data, S.S. Chawathe. Adding compression to next-generation text retrieval systems, N. Ziviani, and E. Silva de Moura. Are scripting languages any good? A validation of Perl, Python, Rexx, and Tcl against C, C++, and Java, L. Prechelt. Issues and approaches for developing lerner-centered technology, C. Quintana, J. Krajcik, and E. Soloway. Personalizing interactions with information systems, S. Perugini, and N. Ramakrishnan.
Description
Advances in Computers remains at the forefront in presenting the new developments in the ever-changing field of information technology. Since 1960, Advances in Computers has chronicled the constantly shifting theories and methods of this technology that greatly shape our lives today.
Information Repositories focuses on the use of large data repositories to store and retrieve information.
This series is an invaluable addition to any university course in computer technology, as well as finding itself at home on the bookshelf of industrial practitioners.
Key Features
- Includes in-depth surveys and tutorials on advances in Computer Technology
- Features the work of well-known authors and researchers in the field
- Provides a broad overview of important developments
- Contains extensive bibliographies
Readership
Library and information technology experts, both academic and industrial
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 3rd June 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080493510
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120121571
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Marvin Zelkowitz Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA