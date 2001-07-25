Advances in Computers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120121557, 9780080951447

Advances in Computers, Volume 55

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Marvin Zelkowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780080951447
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120121557
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th July 2001
Page Count: 320
Description

Volume 55 covers some particularly hot topics. Linda Harasim writes about education and the Web in "The Virtual University: A State of the Art." She discusses the issues that will need to be addressed if online education is to live up to expectations. Neville Holmes covers a related subject in his chapter "The Net, the Web, and the Children." He argues that the Web is an evolutionary, rather than revolutionary, development and highlights the division between the rich and the poor within and across nations. Continuing the WWW theme, George Mihaila, Louqa Raschid, and Maria-Esther Vidal look at the problems of using the Web and finding the information you want.

Naren Ramakrishnan and Anath Grama discuss another aspect of finding relevant information in large databases in their contribution. They discuss the algorithms, techniques, and methodologies for effective application of scientific data mining.

Returning to the Web theme, Ross Anderson, Frank Stajano, and Jong-Hyeon Lee address the issue of security policies. Their survey of the most significant security policy models in the literature shows how security may mean different things in different contexts.

John Savage, Alan Selman, and Carl Smith take a step back from the applications and address how theoretical computer science has had an impact on practical computing concepts. Finally, Yuan Taur takes a step even further back and discusses the development of the computer chip.

Thus, Volume 55 takes us from the very fundamentals of computer science-the chip-right to the applications and user interface with the Web.

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in software engineering and object-oriented design and development, program designers, and software architects.

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080951447
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120121557

About the Serial Editors

Marvin Zelkowitz Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA

