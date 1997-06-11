Advances in Computers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120121441, 9780080566764

Advances in Computers, Volume 44

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Marvin Zelkowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780080566764
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120121441
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th June 1997
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
20000.00
17000.00
188.14
159.92
195.00
165.75
149.00
126.65
120.00
102.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
143.00
121.55
171.00
145.35
20000.00
17000.00
115.00
97.75
185.00
157.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

R.N. Charette, Managing the Risks in Information Systems and Technology (IT). F. Walkerden and R. Jeffery, Software Cost Estimation: A Review of Models, Process and Practice. S.L. Pfleeger, Experimentation inSoftware Engineering. R. Duncan, Parallel Computer Construction Outside the United States. R. Hauser, Control of Information Distribution and Access. R.J. Vetter, Asynchronous Transfer Mode: An Emerging Network Standard for High Speed Communications. E. Kushilevitz, Communication Complexity. Chapter References. Subject Index.

Description

Since its first volume in 1960, Advances in Computers has presented detailed coverage of innovations in hardware and software and in computer theory, design, and applications. It has also provided contributorswith a medium in which they can examine their subjects in greater depth and breadth than that allowed by standard journal articles. As a result, many articles have become standard references that continue to be of significant, lasting value despite the rapid growth taking place in the field.

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in computer science.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080566764
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120121441

Reviews

@qu:"Mandatory for academic libraries supporting computer science departments." @source:--CHOICE

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Marvin Zelkowitz Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.