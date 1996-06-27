Advances in Computers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120121427, 9780080566740

Advances in Computers, Volume 42

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Marvin Zelkowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780080566740
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120121427
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th June 1996
Page Count: 297
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
20000.00
17000.00
188.14
159.92
110.00
93.50
182.00
154.70
137.00
116.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

T.G. Kirner and A.M. Davis, Nonfunctional Requirements of Real-Time Systems. A. Porter, H. Siy, and L. Votta, A Review of Software Inspections. J.D. Musa and W. Ehrlich, Advances in Software Reliability Engineering. M.T. Liu, Network Interconnection and Protocol Conversion. S.T. Venkataraman, A Universal Model of Legged Locomotion Gaits. Chapter References. Author Index. Subject Index. Contents of Volumes in This Series.

Description

Since its first volume in 1960, Advances in Computers has presented detailed coverage of innovations in hardware and software and in computer theory, design, and applications. It has also provided contributorswith a medium in which they can examine their subjects in greater depth and breadth than that allowed by standard journal articles. As a result, many articles have become standard references that continue to be of significant, lasting value despite the rapid growth taking place in the field.

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in computer science.

Details

No. of pages:
297
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080566740
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120121427

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Mandatory for academic libraries supporting computer science departments." @source:--CHOICE

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Marvin Zelkowitz Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.