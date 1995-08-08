Advances in Computers, Volume 41
1st Edition
Table of Contents
H.D. Rombach and M. Verlage, Directions in Software Process Research. V.R. Basili, The Experience Factory and Its Relationship to Other Quality Approaches. J.A. Rader, CASE Adoption: A Process, Not an Event. D.J. Carney and A.W. Brown, On the Necessary Conditions for the Composition of Integrated Software Engineering Environments. D. Hamlet, Software Quality, Software Process, and Software Testing. T.M. Conte and W.-m.W. Hwu, Advances in Benchmarking Techniques: New Standards and Quantitative Metrics. C. Pu, A. Leff, and S.-W.F. Chen, An Evolutionary Path for Transaction Processing Systems. Chapter References. Author Index. Subject Index. Contents of Volumes in This Series.
Description
Since its first volume in 1960, Advances in Computers has presented detailed coverage of innovations in computer hardware, software, theory, design, and applications. It has also provided contributors with a medium in which they can explore their subjects in greater depth and breadth than journal articles usually allow. As a result, many articles have become standard references that continue to be of significant, lasting value in this rapidly expanding field.
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in computer science.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 327
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 8th August 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080566733
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120121410
Reviews
@qu:"Mandatory for academic libraries supporting computer science departments." @source:--CHOICE
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Marvin Zelkowitz Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA