Advances in Computers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120121410, 9780080566733

Advances in Computers, Volume 41

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Marvin Zelkowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780080566733
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120121410
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th August 1995
Page Count: 327
Table of Contents

H.D. Rombach and M. Verlage, Directions in Software Process Research. V.R. Basili, The Experience Factory and Its Relationship to Other Quality Approaches. J.A. Rader, CASE Adoption: A Process, Not an Event. D.J. Carney and A.W. Brown, On the Necessary Conditions for the Composition of Integrated Software Engineering Environments. D. Hamlet, Software Quality, Software Process, and Software Testing. T.M. Conte and W.-m.W. Hwu, Advances in Benchmarking Techniques: New Standards and Quantitative Metrics. C. Pu, A. Leff, and S.-W.F. Chen, An Evolutionary Path for Transaction Processing Systems. Chapter References. Author Index. Subject Index. Contents of Volumes in This Series.

Description

Since its first volume in 1960, Advances in Computers has presented detailed coverage of innovations in computer hardware, software, theory, design, and applications. It has also provided contributors with a medium in which they can explore their subjects in greater depth and breadth than journal articles usually allow. As a result, many articles have become standard references that continue to be of significant, lasting value in this rapidly expanding field.

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in computer science.

Details

No. of pages:
327
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080566733
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120121410

@qu:"Mandatory for academic libraries supporting computer science departments." @source:--CHOICE

About the Serial Volume Editors

Marvin Zelkowitz Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA

