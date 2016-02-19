Advances in Computers, Volume 37
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Marshall C. Yovits
eBook ISBN: 9780080566696
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th July 1993
Page Count: 452
Details
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 30th July 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080566696
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Marshall C. Yovits Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Purdue School of Science Indiana University-Purdue University of Indianapolis Indianapolis, Indiana
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.