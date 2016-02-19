Advances in Computers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120121168, 9780080566481

Advances in Computers, Volume 16

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Morris Rubinoff Marshall C. Yovits
eBook ISBN: 9780080566481
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th March 1978
Page Count: 356
No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080566481

About the Serial Editors

Morris Rubinoff Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Moore School of Electrical Engineering University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Research Associates, Inc. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Marshall C. Yovits Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Computer and Information Ohio State University Columbus, Ohio Science

