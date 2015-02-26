Advances in Computers, Volume 97
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Comparing Reuse Strategies in Different Development Environments
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Development Approaches for Embedded and Nonembedded Systems with Reuse
- 3 Review Process and Inclusion Criteria
- 4 Reuse and Development Approaches for Embedded versus Nonembedded Systems
- 5 Metrics Reported
- 6 Analysis of Outcomes
- 7 Threats to Validity
- 8 Conclusion and Future Work
- Acknowledgments
- Appendix A: Years of Publication
- Chapter Two: Advances in Behavior Modeling
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Properties of the Modeling Semantics Needed for System Life Cycle Support
- 3 Events, States, Transitions, and Communication–Composition
- 4 Behavior Semantics in UML
- 5 Outside UML
- 6 Summary of Semantic Elements of Behavior Modeling Approaches and Their Properties
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Overview of Computational Approaches for Inference of MicroRNA-Mediated and Gene Regulatory Networks
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Biological Backgrounds of Cell Regulatory Mechanisms and Experimental Technologies
- 3 Computational Backgrounds of the Inference of MiRNA-Mediated and GRNs
- 4 Models for GRNs Inference
- 5 Computational Approaches for Inference of MicroRNA-Mediated Regulatory Networks
- 6 Model Validation
- 7 Conclusion and Further Works
- Chapter Four: Proving Programs Terminate Using Well-Founded Orderings, Ramsey's Theorem, and Matrices
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Notation and Definitions
- 3 A Proof Using the Order (N, ≤)
- 4 A Proof Using the Ordering (N × N × N × N, <lex)
- 5 A General Theorem About Proving Programs Terminate Using Well-Founded Orderings
- 6 A Proof Using Ramsey's Theorem
- 7 A General Theorem About Proving Programs Terminate Using Ramsey Theorem
- 8 A Proof Using Matrices and Ramsey's Theorem
- 9 Another Proof Using Matrices and Ramsey's Theorem
- 10 A Proof Using Transition Invariants and Ramsey's Theorem
- 11 Another Proof Using Transition Invariants and Ramsey's Theorem
- 12 Solving Subcases of the Termination Problem
- 13 How Much Ramsey Theory Do We Need?
- 14 Open Problems
- 15 Summary
- Acknowledgments
- A Using Just C1 and C2 to Prove Termination
- B A Verification That Needs the Full Ramsey Theory
- C Ramsey's Theorem
- D The Transitive Ramsey Theorem
- Chapter Five: Advances in Testing JavaScript-Based Web Applications
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Empirical Studies
- 3 Testing Techniques
- 4 Test Oracles
- 5 Test Adequacy Assessment
- 6 Handling Failures
- 7 Programmer Support
- 8 Concluding Remarks
- Author Index
- Subject Index
- Contents of Volumes in This Series
Description
Since its first volume in 1960, Advances in Computers has presented detailed coverage of innovations in computer hardware, software, theory, design, and applications. It has also provided contributors with a medium in which they can explore their subjects in greater depth and breadth than journal articles usually allow. As a result, many articles have become standard references that continue to be of significant, lasting value in this rapidly expanding field.
Key Features
- In-depth surveys and tutorials on new computer technology
- Well-known authors and researchers in the field
- Extensive bibliographies with most chapters
- Many of the volumes are devoted to single themes or subfields of computer science
Readership
Researchers in high performance computer areas, hardware manufacturers, educational programs in physics and scientific computation and in computer science.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 26th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128023419
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128021330
Reviews
"Mandatory for academic libraries supporting computer science departments." --Choice
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Atif Memon Serial Volume Editor
Atif M. Memon is an Associate Professor at the Department of Computer Science, University of Maryland, where he founded and heads the Event Driven Software Lab (EDSL). Researchers at the EDSL study issues of design, development, quality assurance, and maintenance of such software applications. He designed and developed the model-based GUI testing software GUITAR, which operates on Android, iPhone, Java Swing, .NET, Java SWT, UNO, MS Windows, and web systems, and leverages a resource cloud for test automation. He has published over 90 research articles on the topic of event driven systems, software testing, and software engineering. He is the founder of the International Workshop on TESTing Techniques & Experimentation Benchmarks for Event-Driven Software (TESTBEDS). He also helped develop the workshop on Experimental Evaluation of Software and Systems in Computer Science (EVALUATE).
He is the Serial Editor of Advances in Computers, published by Elsevier. This series, since its first volume in 1960 and now the oldest series still being published, covers new developments in computer technology. He is an elected member of the Steering Committee of the International Conference on Software Testing, Verification and Validation ICST, the largest conference on software testing. He serves on various editorial boards, including that of the Journal of Software Testing, Verification, and Reliability. He has served on numerous National Science Foundation panels and program committees, including ICSE, FSE, ICST, WWW, ASE, ICSM, and WCRE. He is currently serving on a National Academy of Sciences panel as an expert in the area of Computer Science and Information Technology, for the Pakistan-U.S. Science and Technology Cooperative Program, sponsored by United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
He has a joint appointment in the University's Institute for Advanced Computer Studies (UMIACS). He received his Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh in Computer Science in 2001, and started at the University of Maryland soon thereafter. In 2007 he was a visiting scholar at the Institute of Software at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and a visiting researcher at Tata Research Development and Design Centre.
Affiliations and Expertise
Univeristy of Maryland, College Park, MD, USA