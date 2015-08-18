Advances in Computers, Volume 99
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Combinatorial Testing: Theory and Practice
D. Richard Kuhn, Renee Bryce, Feng Duan, Laleh Sh. Ghandehari, Yu Lei and Raghu N. Kacker
2. Constraint-Based Testing: an Emerging Trend in Software Testing
Arnaud Gotlieb
3. Automated Fault Localization: Advances and Challenges
Wes Masri
4 . Recent Advances in Automatic Black-Box Testing
Leonardo Mariani, Mauro Pezzè and Daniele Zuddas
5. Inroads in Testing Access Control
Tejeddine Mouelhi, Donia El Kateb and Yves Le Traon
Description
Advances in Computers carries on a tradition of excellence, presenting detailed coverage of innovations in computer hardware, software, theory, design, and applications.
The book provides contributors with a medium in which they can explore their subjects in greater depth and breadth than journal articles typically allow.
The articles included in this book will become standard references, with lasting value in this rapidly expanding field.
Key Features
- Presents detailed coverage of recent innovations in computer hardware, software, theory, design, and applications
- Includes in-depth surveys and tutorials on new computer technology pertaining to computing: combinatorial testing, constraint-based testing, and black-box testing
- Written by well-known authors and researchers in the field
- Includes extensive bibliographies with most chapters
- Presents volumes devoted to single themes or subfields of computer science
Readership
Researchers in high performance computer areas, hardware manufacturers, educational programs in physics and scientific computation and in computer science.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 18th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128023396
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128021316
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Atif Memon Series Volume Editor
Atif M. Memon is an Associate Professor at the Department of Computer Science, University of Maryland, where he founded and heads the Event Driven Software Lab (EDSL). Researchers at the EDSL study issues of design, development, quality assurance, and maintenance of such software applications. He designed and developed the model-based GUI testing software GUITAR, which operates on Android, iPhone, Java Swing, .NET, Java SWT, UNO, MS Windows, and web systems, and leverages a resource cloud for test automation. He has published over 90 research articles on the topic of event driven systems, software testing, and software engineering. He is the founder of the International Workshop on TESTing Techniques & Experimentation Benchmarks for Event-Driven Software (TESTBEDS). He also helped develop the workshop on Experimental Evaluation of Software and Systems in Computer Science (EVALUATE).
He is the Serial Editor of Advances in Computers, published by Elsevier. This series, since its first volume in 1960 and now the oldest series still being published, covers new developments in computer technology. He is an elected member of the Steering Committee of the International Conference on Software Testing, Verification and Validation ICST, the largest conference on software testing. He serves on various editorial boards, including that of the Journal of Software Testing, Verification, and Reliability. He has served on numerous National Science Foundation panels and program committees, including ICSE, FSE, ICST, WWW, ASE, ICSM, and WCRE. He is currently serving on a National Academy of Sciences panel as an expert in the area of Computer Science and Information Technology, for the Pakistan-U.S. Science and Technology Cooperative Program, sponsored by United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
He has a joint appointment in the University's Institute for Advanced Computer Studies (UMIACS). He received his Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh in Computer Science in 2001, and started at the University of Maryland soon thereafter. In 2007 he was a visiting scholar at the Institute of Software at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and a visiting researcher at Tata Research Development and Design Centre.
Affiliations and Expertise
Univeristy of Maryland, College Park, MD, USA