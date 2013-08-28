Advances in Computers, Volume 91
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Reverse-Engineering Software Behavior
1 Introduction
2 Background
3 Static Analysis
4 Dynamic Analysis
5 Evaluating Reverse-Engineered Models
6 Conclusions and Outstanding Challenges
References
Chapter 2. Understanding Application Contentiousness and Sensitivity on Modern Multicores
1 Introduction
2 Contentiousness vs. Sensitivity
3 LLC Misses as an Indicator?
4 Predicting Contention Characteristics
5 Evaluation
6 Related Work
7 Summary
References
Chapter 3. An Outlook of High Performance Computing Infrastructures for Scientific Computing
1 Introduction
2 Modern Microprocessor Based Computer Systems
3 Computing Shift: from Serial to Parallel
4 Implicit Parallelism
5 Explicit Parallelism
6 Cluster Computing
7 Grid and Cloud Computing
8 Developing Efficient Parallel Programs
9 Parallel Performance Metrics
10 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 4. Model-Driven Engineering of Reliable Fault-Tolerant Systems—A State-of-the-Art Survey
1 Introduction
2 Background and Scope
3 Characteristics to Classify Approaches
4 Approaches with Verification of User-Designed/Integrated Fault-Tolerance Mechanisms
5 Approaches Tied to Specific Fault-Tolerance Mechanisms
6 Comparison Tables
7 Discussion
8 Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Contents of Volumes in this Series
Description
Since its first volume in 1960, Advances in Computers has presented detailed coverage of innovations in computer hardware, software, theory, design, and applications. It has also provided contributors with a medium in which they can explore their subjects in greater depth and breadth than journal articles usually allow. As a result, many articles have become standard references that continue to be of sugnificant, lasting value in this rapidly expanding field.
Key Features
- In-depth surveys and tutorials on new computer technology
- Well-known authors and researchers in the field
- Extensive bibliographies with most chapters
- Many of the volumes are devoted to single themes or subfields of computer science
Readership
Researchers in high performance computer areas, hardware manufacturers, physics and scientific computation and computer science educational programs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 28th August 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124080898
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124081093
Reviews
"Mandatory for academic libraries supporting computer science departments."--CHOICE
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Atif Memon Serial Volume Editor
Atif M. Memon is an Associate Professor at the Department of Computer Science, University of Maryland, where he founded and heads the Event Driven Software Lab (EDSL). Researchers at the EDSL study issues of design, development, quality assurance, and maintenance of such software applications. He designed and developed the model-based GUI testing software GUITAR, which operates on Android, iPhone, Java Swing, .NET, Java SWT, UNO, MS Windows, and web systems, and leverages a resource cloud for test automation. He has published over 90 research articles on the topic of event driven systems, software testing, and software engineering. He is the founder of the International Workshop on TESTing Techniques & Experimentation Benchmarks for Event-Driven Software (TESTBEDS). He also helped develop the workshop on Experimental Evaluation of Software and Systems in Computer Science (EVALUATE).
He is the Serial Editor of Advances in Computers, published by Elsevier. This series, since its first volume in 1960 and now the oldest series still being published, covers new developments in computer technology. He is an elected member of the Steering Committee of the International Conference on Software Testing, Verification and Validation ICST, the largest conference on software testing. He serves on various editorial boards, including that of the Journal of Software Testing, Verification, and Reliability. He has served on numerous National Science Foundation panels and program committees, including ICSE, FSE, ICST, WWW, ASE, ICSM, and WCRE. He is currently serving on a National Academy of Sciences panel as an expert in the area of Computer Science and Information Technology, for the Pakistan-U.S. Science and Technology Cooperative Program, sponsored by United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
He has a joint appointment in the University's Institute for Advanced Computer Studies (UMIACS). He received his Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh in Computer Science in 2001, and started at the University of Maryland soon thereafter. In 2007 he was a visiting scholar at the Institute of Software at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and a visiting researcher at Tata Research Development and Design Centre.
Affiliations and Expertise
Univeristy of Maryland, College Park, MD, USA