Advances in Computers, Volume 86
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Advances in COMPUTERS
Preface
Model-Based Testing: Achievements and Future Challenges
1 Motivation for Model-Based Testing
2 State of the Art in MBT
3 Empirical Evidence and Case Studies
4 Advantages and Requirements in Model-Based Testing
5 Future Challenges in Model-Based Testing
6 Conclusion
Cloud Computing Uncovered: A Research Landscape
1 Introduction
2 Cloud Computing Principles and Requirements
3 Cloud Computing Reference Models, Architectures, and Frameworks
4 Cloud Computing’s Relationship with Other Computing Paradigms
5 Conclusions and Future Directions
Advances in User-session-based Testing of Web Applications
1 Introduction
2.1 Web Applications
2.2 User-Session-Based Testing
3.1 Test Suite Reduction
3.2 Test Case Prioritization
3.3 Test Case Generation
3.4 Test Case Repair
3.5 Frameworks and Tools for User-Session-Based Testing
4 Conclusions
Machine Learning and Event-Based Software Testing: Classifiers for Identifying Infeasible GUI Event Sequences
1 Introduction
2.1 Graph Model-Based GUI Testing
2.2 Machine Learning and Software Testing
2.3 Support Vector Machines
2.4 Grammar Induction
3.1 Support Vector Machines
3.2 Grammar Induction
4.1 Test Case Data
4.2 Partitioning the Test Case Data
4.3 Implementation
4.4 Experimental Design
4.5 Question 1
4.6 Question 2
5.1 Question 1
5.2 Question 2
5.3 Discussion
6 Conclusion
A Framework for Detecting and Diagnosing Configuration Faults in Web Applications
1 Introduction
2.1 Web Portability Analysis
2.2 Web Testing
3.1 General Framework Architecture
3.2 Analysis Strategy
3.3 Design Decisions
3.4 Previous Approach
4.1 Knowledge Base
4.2 updateKB( )
4.3 processURL( )
4.4 query( )
4.5 generateReport( )
5.1 Data Retrieval
5.2 Web Application Model
5.3 Learning Strategies
5.4 Data Storage
6.1 Research Questions
6.2 Configuration Subject and Data
6.3 Evaluation Metrics
7.1 Experimental Procedure
7.2 Q1 Study: The Effect of Web Application Model, Strategy, and Training Set Size on Learning Accuracy
7.3 Q2 Study: How Does the Web Application Model Affect Analysis Cost in Terms of Tags/Rules Evaluated and the Time Needed for Analysis?
7.4 Q3 Study: The Effect of Training Set Imbalance on False Positives
7.5 Q4 Study: The Qualitative Effect of CSS Inclusion and Tag/Rule Interaction During Portability Analysis
7.6 Threats to Experimental Validity
8 Conclusion
Trends in Model-Based GUI Testing
1 Introduction
2 Modeling Feasible User Interactions
3 Model-based GUI Testing with GUITAR
4 Observations of GUI Events
5 Extended Model-based GUI Testing
6 Final Remarks
Regression Testing in Software Product Line Engineering
1 From Subroutines to Software Product Lines
2 Software Product Line Engineering
3 Software Product Line Testing
4 Regression Testing
5 Regression Testing in Software Product Line Testing
6 Summary
Author Index
Subject Index
Content of Volumes in This Series
Description
Since its first volume in 1960, Advances in Computers has presented detailed coverage of innovations in computer hardware, software, theory, design, and applications. It has also provided contributors with a medium in which they can explore their subjects in greater depth and breadth than journal articles usually allow. As a result, many articles have become standard references that continue to be of sugnificant, lasting value in this rapidly expanding field.
Key Features
- In-depth surveys and tutorials on new computer technology
- Well-known authors and researchers in the field
- Extensive bibliographies with most chapters
- Many of the volumes are devoted to single themes or subfields of computer science
Readership
Researchers in high performance computer areas, hardware manufacturers, physics and scientific computation and computer science educational programs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 31st July 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123965196
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123965356
Reviews
"Mandatory for academic libraries supporting computer science departments."
"Mandatory for academic libraries supporting computer science departments."- CHOICE
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Atif Memon Serial Volume Editor
Atif M. Memon is an Associate Professor at the Department of Computer Science, University of Maryland, where he founded and heads the Event Driven Software Lab (EDSL). Researchers at the EDSL study issues of design, development, quality assurance, and maintenance of such software applications. He designed and developed the model-based GUI testing software GUITAR, which operates on Android, iPhone, Java Swing, .NET, Java SWT, UNO, MS Windows, and web systems, and leverages a resource cloud for test automation. He has published over 90 research articles on the topic of event driven systems, software testing, and software engineering. He is the founder of the International Workshop on TESTing Techniques & Experimentation Benchmarks for Event-Driven Software (TESTBEDS). He also helped develop the workshop on Experimental Evaluation of Software and Systems in Computer Science (EVALUATE).
He is the Serial Editor of Advances in Computers, published by Elsevier. This series, since its first volume in 1960 and now the oldest series still being published, covers new developments in computer technology. He is an elected member of the Steering Committee of the International Conference on Software Testing, Verification and Validation ICST, the largest conference on software testing. He serves on various editorial boards, including that of the Journal of Software Testing, Verification, and Reliability. He has served on numerous National Science Foundation panels and program committees, including ICSE, FSE, ICST, WWW, ASE, ICSM, and WCRE. He is currently serving on a National Academy of Sciences panel as an expert in the area of Computer Science and Information Technology, for the Pakistan-U.S. Science and Technology Cooperative Program, sponsored by United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
He has a joint appointment in the University's Institute for Advanced Computer Studies (UMIACS). He received his Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh in Computer Science in 2001, and started at the University of Maryland soon thereafter. In 2007 he was a visiting scholar at the Institute of Software at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and a visiting researcher at Tata Research Development and Design Centre.
Affiliations and Expertise
Univeristy of Maryland, College Park, MD, USA