Advances in Computers, Volume 94
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Comparison of Security Models: Attack Graphs Versus Petri Nets
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Static and dynamic security models
- 3 Model-based analysis of system security
- 4 Security analysis based on Petri nets
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter Two: A Survey on Zero-Knowledge Proofs
- Abstract
- 1 Background and motivation
- 2 Introduction
- 3 NP problem and zkps
- 4 ZKP applications
- 5 Advanced topics in composing zkps
- 6 Conclusion
- Chapter Three: Similarity of Private Keyword Search over Encrypted Document Collection
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Background and definitions
- 3 Constructing similarity keyword set
- 4 Constructing secure index
- 5 Overview of some existing schemes
- 6 Conclusion
- Chapter Four: Multiobjective Optimization for Software Refactoring and Evolution
- Abstract
- List of Abbreviations
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Related Work
- 3 Proposal
- 4 Design Defects Detection
- 4.3.4 Discussion
- 5 Design Defects Correction
- 5.4.4 Results
- 5.4.5 Discussion
- 6 Conclusion
- Author Index
- Subject Index
- Contents of Volumes in This Series
Since its first volume in 1960, Advances in Computers has presented detailed coverage of innovations in computer hardware, software, theory, design, and applications. It has also provided contributors with a medium in which they can explore their subjects in greater depth and breadth than journal articles usually allow. As a result, many articles have become standard references that continue to be of significant, lasting value in this rapidly expanding field.
Researchers in high performance computer areas, hardware manufacturers, physics and scientific computation and computer science educational programs
- 200
- English
- © Academic Press 2014
- 23rd July 2014
- Academic Press
- 9780128003251
- 9780128001615
"Mandatory for academic libraries supporting computer science departments." --Choice
Ali Hurson Serial Volume Editor
A. R. Hurson is currently a professor and Chair of Computer Science department at Missouri S&T. Before joining Missouri S&T, he was a professor of Computer Science and Engineering department at The Pennsylvania State University. His research for the past 30 years has been directed toward the design and analysis of general as well as special purpose computer architectures. His research has been supported by NSF, DARPA, the Department of Education, the Air Force, the Office of Naval Research, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, NCR Corp., General Electric, IBM, Lockheed Martin, Pennsylvania State University, and Missouri S & T. He has published over 300 technical papers in areas including multidatabases, global information sharing and processing, application of mobile agent technology, object oriented databases, mobile and pervasive computing environment, sensor and ad-hoc networks, computer architecture and cache memory, parallel and distributed processing, dataflow architectures, and VLSI algorithms. Dr. Hurson served as the Guest Co-Editor of special issues of the IEEE Proceedings on Supercomputing Technology, the Journal of Parallel and Distributed Computing on Load Balancing and Scheduling, the journal of integrated computer-aided engineering on multidatabase and interoperable systems, IEEE Transactions on Computers on Parallel Architectures and Compilation Techniques, Journal of Multimedia Tools and Applications, and Journal of Pervasive and Mobile Computing. He is the co-author of the IEEE Tutorials on Parallel Architectures for Database Systems, Multidatabase systems: An advanced solution for global information sharing, Parallel architectures for data/knowledge base systems, and Scheduling and Load Balancing in Parallel and Distributed Systems. He is also the guest Editor of advances in computers for Parallel, Distributed, and Pervasive Computing. Hurson is the Co-founder of the IEEE Symposium on Parallel and Distributed Processing (currently IPDPS) and IEEE conference on Pervasive Computing and Communications.
Professor Hurson has been active in various IEEE/ACM Conferences and has given tutorials and invited lectures for various conferences and organizations on global information sharing, database management systems, supercomputer technology, data/knowledge-based systems, dataflow processing, scheduling and load balancing, parallel computing, and Pervasive computing. He served as a member of the IEEE Computer Society Press Editorial Board, an IEEE Distinguished speaker, editor of IEEE transactions on computers, editor of Journal of Pervasive and Mobile Computing, and IEEE/ACM Computer Sciences Accreditation Board. Currently, he is serving as an ACM distinguished speaker, area editor CSI Journal of Computer Science and Engineering, and Co-Editor-in-Chief Advances in Computers.
Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla, MO, USA